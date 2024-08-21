Arts Of Southern Kentucky Names Broadway Actor And Educator Diane DiCroce To Lead Theatre Companies

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts of Southern Kentucky (ASK) has named Broadway actor and educator Diane DiCroce as the Producing Artistic Director of the Ramsey Theatre Company and BG OnStage. DiCroce will oversee all of ASK's theatre productions and direct major professional performances, including Grease on November 22 & 23, 2024, and The Wizard of Oz on June 27 & 28, 2025.

DiCroce's extensive experience includes Broadway performances in LES MISERABLES, as well as national and international tours of My Fair Lady and 42nd Street. She has also appeared in numerous regional and stock productions and served as the Resident Director for Weathervane Repertory Theatre's 53rd season, directing productions such as Always...Patsy Cline, Our Town, and It Shoulda' Been You.

Beyond her impressive acting and directing career, DiCroce is an experienced educator. She has been an Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre at Emerson College and taught on the faculties of Pace University and the University of Central Florida.

"We are thrilled to add someone of Diane DiCroce's talent and experience to our staff," said ASK President & CEO Jeffrey Reed. "Broadway is incredibly important to our audiences, and providing educational opportunities-especially for young people aspiring to careers in the arts-is central to our mission. Diane is uniquely qualified to lead us in both areas."

"I served as a production consultant for the Ramsey Theatre Company's recent production of Cinderella and immediately recognized that Bowling Green is a special place," said DiCroce. "When Jeff and the Arts of Southern Kentucky Board of Directors contacted me about a permanent role, I jumped at the chance. It's rare for a regional performing arts center to have a professional theatre company and robust educational programs. I can't wait to get started."

About Diane DiCroce

Diane DiCroce has appeared for many years on Broadway (LES MISERABLES) and in national and international tours (LES MISERABLES, My Fair Lady, 42nd Street). She has also been featured in numerous Off-Broadway, regional, and stock productions across the country. Her directing credits include productions at Weathervane Repertory Theatre (Always...Patsy Cline, Our Town, It Shoulda' Been You), New Bedford Festival Theatre (Beauty and the Beast, The Last Five Years), College Light Opera (She Loves Me), and SummerStock (My Way).

DiCroce has taught at Emerson College, Pace University, and the University of Central Florida. She earned her master's degree in Musical Theatre from Boston Conservatory at Berklee and her Bachelor of Arts in Communications/Advertising from Pennsylvania State University. She is a 30+ year member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), an Associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), and a former Vice-Chair of the Auditions Committee for the Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC). In addition to her theatre work, Diane operates a private coaching studio in NYC and consults on corporate communications and leadership training.

About Arts of Southern Kentucky

Arts of Southern Kentucky (ASK) was founded in 2020 when Orchestra Kentucky took over management of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC). ASK, led by Jeffrey Reed, encompasses SKyPAC, BG OnStage, and the Ramsey Theatre Company. SKyPAC is a premier performing arts venue located in downtown Bowling Green, KY, and includes the 1,700-seat Rita and Jim Scott Concert Hall, the Goodwin Gallery, and the Renshaw Education Center, which houses the Carol Wedge Studio Theater and the Denny and Carol Wedge Children's Art Gallery.

