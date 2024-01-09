World Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Playwrights' Arena

Opening is set for Sunday, February 18, 7 PM.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages Photo 1 Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season Photo 3 World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York Photo 4 AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York

World Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Playwrights' Arena

Playwrights' Arena and Los Angeles LGBT Center have announced the world premiere co-production of THREE by Nick Salamone.

 

THREE, directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera, is a queer meditation on Chekhov's THREE SISTERS as seen through the prisms of four soul-searching siblings and their extended family in the United States. Although the entire play covers just a little over 5 years of their lives, each act is set in one of four distinct eras: 1946, 1982, 1995 and the present.

 

Salamone expands on the timing: “I wanted the adaptation to live in the world of the last eighty years of American life in a meaningful and resonant way, which is why I chose to set each of the four acts in four different eras of life in this country: the end of World War II in 1946, the beginning of the AIDS/Reagan era of 1982, the aftermath of the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995 and today while the world is still feeling the effects of the COVID epidemic. I tried very hard to find analogs to the various intentions of Chekhov's characters and the obstacles and conflicts that exist between and among them that would root my characters in these seminal historical American touchstones.”

 

The production stars: Robert Almodovar, Eric B. Anthony, Hayden Bishop, Alberto Isaac, Emily Kuroda, James Liebman, Tracey A. Leigh, Rebecca Metz, Rachel Sorsa, and Clay Storseth.

 

Production team includes: Lily Bartenstein (scenic, projection, prop designs), Matt Richter (lighting design), Jesse Mandapat (sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design), Raul Staggs (casting director), Letitia Chang (stage manager), and Zach Davidson (producer).

 

Nick Salamone has premiered twelve plays in Los Angeles. Sea Change and The Sonneteer, his two works previously produced at the Los Angeles LGBT Center and directed by his longtime collaborator, Jon Lawrence Rivera, both received LA Weekly Award nominations for playwriting. His work has been developed and presented by Playwrights' Arena many times including his adaptation of Euripides' Helen at the Getty Villa, his two-hander Red Hat & Tales, his cautionary fantasy Hillary Agonistes and most recently his semi-autobiographical Billy Boy, all of which were also directed by Mr. Rivera. His musical adaptation Gulls, directed by Jessica Kubzansky,was staged at Boston Court Pasadena. He has received the LA Weekly Award, the Backstage Garland Award, and an LA Ovation nomination for Best Adaptation, as well two Beverly Press Maddy Awards for Excellence in Playwriting, and two Backstage Garland Awards for Best Score of a Musical. As a librettist, he has twice been a finalist for the Kleban Prize in Musical Theatre. He is the recipient of the Playwrights' Arena Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Los Angeles Theatre Community. He has been produced in New York, around the country, and in the UK where his musical play Moscow earned the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival's Fringe First Award for New Writing as well as its Audience Favorite Award.

 

Director Jon Lawrence Rivera is the founding artistic director of Playwrights' Arena and is the recipient of the inaugural Career Achievement Award from Stage Raw. Rivera directed the following plays by Nick Salamone: Billy Boy, Helen, Hillary Agonistes, Sea Change, The Sonneteer, Red Hat & Tales, and All Souls' Day. At Playwrights' Arena he directed: Apartment Living by Boni B. Alvarez, A Hit Dog Will Holler by Inda Craig-Galván, Southernmost by Mary Lyon Kamitaki, Baby Eyes by Donald Jolly, I Go Somewhere Else by Inda Craig-Galván, Little Women by Velina Hasu Houston, The Hotel Play by Paula Cizmar, Velina Hasu Houston, Jennifer Maisel, Nahal Navidar, Julie Oni, Janine Salinas Schoenberg and Laurie Woolery (performed in an actual hotel), Bloodletting by Boni B. Alvarez (also at Kirk Douglas Theatre), @thespeedofJake by Jennifer Maisel, Circus Ugly by Gabe Rivas Gomez, and The Anatomy of Gazellasby Janine Salinas Schoenberg. Other recent works include: Kim's Convenience by Ins Choi, March by Miss Barbie-Q (MJ), Amir Levi, Coretta Monk, Alex Budin, Chad Christopher, Matthew Clark, Brandon English, Mardoza, Jon Lawrence Rivera, Roland Ruiz and Nick Salamone (co-produced with the Los Angeles LGBT Center in its parking lot), Bingo Hall by Dillon Chitto, Fairly Traceable by Mary Kathryn Nagle, Obama-Ology by Aurin Squire, Criers for Hire by Giovanni Ortega, Stand-Off at Hwy #37 by Vicky Ramirez, Flipzoids by Ralph B. Peña (also in Manila). Rivera is the recipient of a NY Fringe Festival Award, an LA Weekly Award, and five Ovation Award nominations.

 

Opening is set for Sunday, February 18, 7 PM (with previews on Feb 15, 16, 17), at the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre at 1125 N. McCadden Place, Hollywood 90038 (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard). Underground parking is available.

 

Regular performances are typically on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays at 8 PM and Sundays at 7 PM [check website for detailed schedule]. Tickets $20-$39 with select Pay-What-You-Choose seats available at select performances. THREE closes on Monday, March 18, at 8 PM.

 

For reservations go to Click Here  or www.lalgbtcenter.org/events/

 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Interview: Paul Linke Illuminates Why ITS not ONLY A SHOW! Photo
Interview: Paul Linke Illuminates Why IT'S not ONLY A SHOW!

A long-time collaborator with Charles Nelson Reilly, Paul Linke has co-written It’s Only a Show!, performing as the popular comedian in his one-man tribute to Charles Nelson Reilly. This solo show directed by Edward Edwards opens January 13, 2024 at the Ruskin Group Theatre, 5pm curtain, in tandem with John Colella’s An Extraordinary Man at 8pm. Paul managed to find some time before starting tech to answer a few of my queries.

2
Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Special Benefit Evening Of Michael Gross & Meredith Photo
Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Special Benefit Evening Of Michael Gross & Meredith Baxter Starring In LOVE LETTERS

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC), Santa Barbara's only professional theater company, announces a special benefit performance of Love Letters, starring beloved actors Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross, who played husband and wife together in the hit TV sitcom, “Family Ties.”

3
The Rose Center Theater Now Casting JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT In Orange Photo
The Rose Center Theater Now Casting JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT In Orange County

The Rose Center Theater is seeking singers, dancers, and performers of all backgrounds to step into the spotlight for a vibrant production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's beloved musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

4
Interview: Award-Winning Mezzo Soprano Audrey Babcock on Portraying Santuzza in Pietro Mas Photo
Interview: Award-Winning Mezzo Soprano Audrey Babcock on Portraying Santuzza in Pietro Mascagni's CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA

The Verdi Chorus, the only choral group in Southern California that focuses primarily on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus, continues to celebrate its 40th Anniversary season by presenting its first full-length opera, Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana for one performance only at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica on January 20, 2024, followed by a wine and dessert reception. I decided to speak with Audrey Babcock about taking on the challenging role of Santuzza as well as her history of performing opera around the world.

More Hot Stories For You

Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Special Benefit Evening Of Michael Gross & Meredith Baxter Starring In LOVE LETTERSEnsemble Theatre Company Presents Special Benefit Evening Of Michael Gross & Meredith Baxter Starring In LOVE LETTERS
The Rose Center Theater Now Casting JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT In Orange CountyThe Rose Center Theater Now Casting JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT In Orange County
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts UN(DRINKABLE) in FebruaryOpen-Door Playhouse Debuts UN(DRINKABLE) in February
Christine Toy Johnson's Solo Show Will Benefit The Dramatists Guild Foundation And Entertainment Community FundChristine Toy Johnson's Solo Show Will Benefit The Dramatists Guild Foundation And Entertainment Community Fund

Videos

Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse Video
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (3/24-3/24)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: May 7 Beethoven and Schumann in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: May 7 Beethoven and Schumann
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/07-5/07)
Green Umbrella Series: February 6 Last Days on Feb 6th in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: February 6 Last Days on Feb 6th
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/06-2/06)
Yefim Bronfman in Los Angeles Yefim Bronfman
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/24-4/24)
LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: February 25 Wayne Marshall in Los Angeles LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: February 25 Wayne Marshall
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/25-2/25)
Mardi Gras Mambo featuring The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Cha’s in Los Angeles Mardi Gras Mambo featuring The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Cha’s
California Center for the Arts, Escondido: Concert Hall (2/10-2/10)
A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Enchanted Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (3/03-3/03)
Mercury in Los Angeles Mercury
The Road Theatre (1/09-2/18)
Dudamel Conducts Bruckner in Los Angeles Dudamel Conducts Bruckner
Walt Disney Concert Hall (1/26-1/28)
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/21-6/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You