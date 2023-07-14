World Premiere of KILL SHELTER to Take The Stage at Theatre of NOTE in August

Colleen manages an open-admissions, government-funded animal shelter. This means her shelter accepts all animals. When animals prove unadoptable because of advanced age, illness, injury, or aggressiveness, they may be subject to euthanasia. Overcrowding at the shelter may also put animals in line for euthanasia. Colleen is a compassionate animal lover whose duties put her at odds with her instincts.

Colleen is also the single mom to a teenager who disapproves of her mom's job. When young Ellie finds herself pregnant by a boyfriend who withdraws his affection, her understanding of her mother's work is suddenly brought into sharp focus.

Complicating things further is Colleen's burgeoning romance with a much-younger subordinate.

The play's narratives underscore headline-relevant issues of choice, autonomy (both human and animal) and power dynamics.

Ashley Rose Wellman is the playwright. She is the recipient of an MFA from USC, where she has also been an instructor. Her previous plays include Hot Tragic Dead Thing; That Long Damn Dark; You Are the Blood; Shrines; Willed Bodies; Living Creatures; and Gravidity. She is a recipient of the Humanitas PLAY LA Award.

Shaina Rosenthal directs Kill Shelter, her debut directing at NOTE. She has also directed for Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, Kirk Douglas Theatre, Skylight Theatre Company, The Blank Theatre, Antaeus, Playwrights' Arena, and other companies. She also has extensive credits producing nonfiction television.

The cast of Kill Shelter includes Nadia Marina, Chloe Madriaga, Alex Hogy, C.J. Craig, Ashley Romans, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Brandon Warfield, and Jack Clevenger. Please note that the show is double-cast.

Assistant director/Associate producer: Amberlee Clark. Associate producers: Alexandra Hellquist, Jennifer Hugus, Evan Marshall, Kayla Marie Peterson. Scenic designer: Colin Lawrence. Lighting designer: Hayden Kirschbaum. Sound designer: Matt Richter. Costume designer: Mariah Harrison. Puppet designer: Emory Royston. Intimacy coordinator: Anise Hines. Stage manager: Grace Temblador.

Kill Shelter is a play that resists the easy categorization of its characters into heroes and villains. The only solutions to the situations in which its characters find themselves appear to be paths of compassion and empathy. See Kill Shelter and determine this for yourself.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

WHAT: Kill Shelter. The play. World Premiere engagement.

WHO: Written by Ashley Rose Wellman. Directed by Shaina Rosenthal. Produced by Niall Sulcer for Theatre of NOTE.

WHERE: Theatre of NOTE, 1517 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028.

WHEN: Previews August 10-13. Opens Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. Performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 6:00 p.m. Closes Sunday, September 24.

ADMISSION: $30. Previews $15.

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN: Mondays August 14 and 28 at 8:00 p.m.

ONLINE TICKETIING: Click Here

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 90 minutes, no intermission.




