World Premiere of HANYAK, A One Woman Show Starring Tanna Frederick, to be Presented at Two Roads Theater in Studio City

Join in for the World Premiere of HANYAK: A One Woman Show, starring TANNA FREDERICK at the TWO ROADS THEATER in Studio City. In this captivating one-woman show, witness the journey of a young woman who dreams of making it big in Hollywood, only to find herself entangled in the web of a wealthy, eccentric film director. Despite their unconventional bond and striking age gap, their mutual passion for film and theater fuels their connection-until she uncovers her unwitting role in an extortion plot devised by members of their own company. This poignant fictional narrative of self-discovery, love, betrayal, and redemption is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of art. Written and Performed by Tanna Frederick. Directed by Jenny Sullivan.

SHOW DATES and TIMES: December 1, 6:00pm, December 2, 6:00pm. December 3 - 2:00pm and 6:00pm. December 8 -9, 6:00pm. December 10, 2:00pm and 6:00pm. For tickets, go to:

https://hanyak.ticketleap.com/onewomanshow