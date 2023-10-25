World Premiere of FROZEN FLUID By Fly Jamerson Comes to Los Angeles

Performances run November 10 - December 17.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

World Premiere of FROZEN FLUID By Fly Jamerson Comes to Los Angeles

Coeurage Ensemble and the Los Angeles LGBT Center have announced the world premiere co-production of Frozen Fluid by Fly Jamerson in the Davidson/Valentini Theatre. Directed by Amanda McRaven, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Michael Budd, Nicole Delsack, and J Valerione, and alternates are Yvonne Cone, Steph LeHane, and Jalana Phillips. Previews begin Friday, November 10, at 8pm, and continue Saturday, November 11, at 8pm; Sunday, November 12, at 7pm; Monday, November 13, at 8pm; and Friday, November 17, at 8pm. Opening is set for Saturday, November 18, at 8pm. Performances will continue through December 17 only.
 
Admission is $30–$45, with 10 seats at each performance available at traditional Coeurage Pay What You Want prices. Tickets may be obtained online at www.coeurage.org or www.lalgbtcenter.org/events/.
 
In a mythic Antarctica (but one resonant with our current climate crisis), two scientists study glaciers and whales. When a third phytoplankton scientist arrives — Tay, who identifies as nonbinary — Herman and Terra begin to confront their own ideas of gender and their control of the natural world. As things unravel for all three of them, a new world begins to take shape — one where gender, identity, religion, climate, and time itself become new, expansive, and free of human interference.
 
Scenic design is by Jeanine Ringer; lighting design is by Diana Herrera; costume design is by Kyla McCracken; sound design is by Joe Calarco; choreography is by Charmy Marras; composer is Dean Harada; cultural consultant/dramaturg is Provvidenza Catalano; intimacy coordinator is Carly DW Bones; DEI consultants are Sara Holder and Eddie Harris; producer is Zach Davidson; technical director is Matt Richter; production stage manager is Kelly Frisch; rehearsal stage manager is Lindsay Chapman; assistant stage manager is Calvin Birdlong.
 
Playwright Fly Jamerson (they/them) is a writer and artist currently living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Their diverse body of work has been developed and performed nationwide, with recognition and support from organizations such as the O'Neill and Bay Area Playwrights Festivals, Great Plains Theatre Commons, and others. They have an MFA from the University of Arizona.
 
Director Amanda McRaven (she/her) is the artistic director of Coeurage Ensemble. SDC Associate; Lincoln Center Directors Lab; LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award for The Pliant Girls; Fulbright Award (Community-based Theater, New Zealand); Co-Founder, Make Trouble advanced ensemble theater training; performance studies professor, teacher, and advocate for arts in corrections and performance as social justice; founder and producer of Los Angeles Lady Arm Wrestlers, a social justice, community-based performance series raising funds for local non-profits. Other Credits: 16 Winters, or The Bear's Tale (American Shakespeare Center), Penelope (California Repertory), The Discord Altar (OperaWorks).
 
The Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038. Free underground parking is available.   




2023 Regional Awards


