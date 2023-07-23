WestFest Opens at Theatre West in August

When Theatre West was founded sixty-one years ago, its initial purposes included serving as a laboratory situation where writing, acting and directing could be developed and perfected. This included the development of new and exciting works, works of a non-commercial and experimental nature, with an eye to enhanced performances but presented with minimalist production design. At least once each year, Theatre West has included a festival of such works, providing audiences to see interesting work they might not otherwise have a chance to see. The WestFest has become among Theatre West's most enduringly popular attractions.

WestFest 2023 will present two full weekends of shows, a different presentation each week, to entice the loyal audiences who have returned for WestFest every year, as well as to introduce new audiences to the richly varied work of the city's longest-running, continuously operating professional company. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8, Sundays at 2. Each week's program runs two hours, plus intermission. The calendar of events follows:

WEEK ONE August 4, 5, 6

Princess Party

In the wild world of children's parties, there's only room for one Cinderella.

Written by Ashley Taylor

Directed by Deanna Gandy

With Ashley Taylor, Elise Walters

T3 Trojan

The future is yours - be careful with it.

Written by Judith Duncan

Directed by Charlie Mount

With Sardia Robinson, Mary Somers

Albuquerque

You'd be surprised at what you can find in The Land of Enchantment.

Written and directed by Clara Rodriguez

With Saratoga Ballantine, Clara Rodriguez

Matriarch

Three sisters walk into a hospital...

Written by Mimi Kmet

Directed by Bill Sehres

With Jeanine Anderson, Kathie Barnes, Wendy Jung

Open Call

Children of an idle brain begot of nothing but vain fantasy.

Written and directed by Donald Moore

With Maria Kress, Christopher Landis, Cecil Jennings

The Power of Nothing: A musical Comedy

I had to come here to get there.

Written and performed by Freddie Weber

WEEK TWO August 11, 12, 13

Modern Love

Should you swipe right or left?

Written and directed by Thomas Mendola

With Scottie Nevil, Christopher Landis

Anticipation

Things that go limp in the night.

Written and directed by Elayne Heilveil

With Saratoga Ballantine, Phillip Sokoloff

Sons of God

Two not-friends from high school meet. Expectations are shattered when the past collides with the present.

Written by Michael Van Duzer

Directed by Rick Simone-Friedland

With David Mingrino, Michael Van Duzer

Issues

Standing up for yourself is important, but sometimes it's more relaxing to sit.

Written and directed by Clara Rodriguez

With Scottie Nevil, Seemah Wilder Idelson, Steve Nevil, Riley Smith

The Friction

Whether in the boardroom, barroom, or bedroom, there will be...

Written by Chris DiGiovanni

Directed by Donald Moore

With Cecil Jennings, Rick Simone-Friedland, Alexandria Sanders

Snapshots: Jonathan and Emily, Chapter One

The first chapter of a relationship in six awkward scenes.

Written by Tom Walla

Directed by Michael Van Duzer

With Ari Wojciech and Raquel Brooks

WestFest producers: Donald Moore, Cecil Jennings, Amelia Vargas.

WestFest 2023. At Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is near Universal City, North Hollywood and Studio City. There is parking in a lot across the street (fee charged). August 4- August 13, 2023. Fri. & Sat. at 8:00 p.m., Sun. at 2:00 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted (and encouraged). Information: (323) 851-7977. Website: Click Here

Covid-19 safety protocol: The wearing of masks inside the auditorium is recommended.