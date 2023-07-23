WestFest Opens at Theatre West in August

The festival will run for two weekends: August 4, 5, 6 and August 11, 12, 13.
POPULAR
When Theatre West was founded sixty-one years ago, its initial purposes included serving as a laboratory situation where writing, acting and directing could be developed and perfected. This included the development of new and exciting works, works of a non-commercial and experimental nature, with an eye to enhanced performances but presented with minimalist production design. At least once each year, Theatre West has included a festival of such works, providing audiences to see interesting work they might not otherwise have a chance to see. The WestFest has become among Theatre West's most enduringly popular attractions.
WestFest 2023 will present two full weekends of shows, a different presentation each week, to entice the loyal audiences who have returned for WestFest every year, as well as to introduce new audiences to the richly varied work of the city's longest-running, continuously operating professional company. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8, Sundays at 2. Each week's program runs two hours, plus intermission. The calendar of events follows:
In the wild world of children's parties, there's only room for one Cinderella.
Written by Ashley Taylor
Directed by Deanna Gandy
With Ashley Taylor, Elise Walters
The future is yours - be careful with it.
Written by Judith Duncan
Directed by Charlie Mount
With Sardia Robinson, Mary Somers
You'd be surprised at what you can find in The Land of Enchantment.
Written and directed by Clara Rodriguez
With Saratoga Ballantine, Clara Rodriguez
Three sisters walk into a hospital...
Written by Mimi Kmet
Directed by Bill Sehres
With Jeanine Anderson, Kathie Barnes, Wendy Jung
Children of an idle brain begot of nothing but vain fantasy.
Written and directed by Donald Moore
With Maria Kress, Christopher Landis, Cecil Jennings
I had to come here to get there.
Written and performed by Freddie Weber
Should you swipe right or left?
Written and directed by Thomas Mendola
With Scottie Nevil, Christopher Landis
Things that go limp in the night.
Written and directed by Elayne Heilveil
With Saratoga Ballantine, Phillip Sokoloff
Two not-friends from high school meet. Expectations are shattered when the past collides with the present.
Written by Michael Van Duzer
Directed by Rick Simone-Friedland
With David Mingrino, Michael Van Duzer
Standing up for yourself is important, but sometimes it's more relaxing to sit.
Written and directed by Clara Rodriguez
With Scottie Nevil, Seemah Wilder Idelson, Steve Nevil, Riley Smith
Whether in the boardroom, barroom, or bedroom, there will be...
Written by Chris DiGiovanni
Directed by Donald Moore
With Cecil Jennings, Rick Simone-Friedland, Alexandria Sanders
The first chapter of a relationship in six awkward scenes.
Written by Tom Walla
Directed by Michael Van Duzer
With Ari Wojciech and Raquel Brooks
WestFest producers: Donald Moore, Cecil Jennings, Amelia Vargas.
WestFest 2023. At Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. This is near Universal City, North Hollywood and Studio City. There is parking in a lot across the street (fee charged). August 4- August 13, 2023. Fri. & Sat. at 8:00 p.m., Sun. at 2:00 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted (and encouraged). Information: (323) 851-7977. Website: Click Here
Covid-19 safety protocol: The wearing of masks inside the auditorium is recommended.
Videos
|Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|(mostly)musicals: GAME ON!
Upstairs at the Federal (7/25-7/25)
|Jazz Vocalist Josephine Beavers & Legendary R&B Crooner Howard Hewett debut Songs and Music from the New, Historic Docu Film; The Musicians; Green Book: An Enduring Legacy
Catalina Jazz Club (7/28-7/28)
|A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)
|The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03) CAST
|The Awkward Tale of Carrot and Those Who Art in Heaven!
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (10/13-10/22)
|Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
|Stew
Pasadena Playhouse (7/12-8/06)
|Led Zeppelin Tribute by Led Zepagain
Libbey Bowl (9/30-9/30)
|La Cage Aux Folles
One More Productions at The GEM Theater (8/10-9/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You