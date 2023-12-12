Watch: See Alex Newell And Philip Lawrence's 'Rhythm Of My Heart' Music Video From PACEMAKER

Music Video for Rhythm Of My Heart by Alex Newell and Philip Lawrence from the film Pacemaker drops today!

Watch below!

Written by Christopher Lennertz, Pacemaker is a trans-positive, Oscar-qualified animated musical short that premiered at Outfest and has garnered wins and accolades in festivals all over the world this year. Lennertz co-directed the film as well as composing music and lyrics. The song was produced by Lawrence (Uptown Funk, 24k Magic) and Davy Nathan (Toni Braxton), with orchestrations by Ella Feingold (Silk Sonic). It was recorded in NY, LA, and with the Philharmonia orchestra at Abbey Road studios in London. The 3D short about a grandfather's journey to understand his grandson's message of love and acceptance stars 2023 Tony Award winner Newell, the first-ever non-binary actor to win a Tony, and multi-Grammy Award winner Lawrence, with 'Nimona's ND Stevenson serving as executive producer.

For two-time Emmy nominee and Grammy-winning composer Lennertz (Galavant, Sausage Party w/Alan Menken, Rogers: The Musical, Agent Carter w/David Zippel), the new film, tells a very personal story. Pacemaker tells the story of a grandfather's hopeful acceptance of his trans grandson. Lennertz wrote the screenplay inspired by life with his trans son, Tobi, who also consulted on the film's story. Brian Vincent Rhodes (Spies in Disguise, Nimona) co-directs with Lennertz.

The film is produced by animation veterans Darlene Caamaño Loquet (The Bling Ring, A Loud House Christmas) and Magdiela Hermida Duhamel (Inside Out 2, Marvel's What If...?). Alex Bedford and Ben Parkin produce for A.R.C. in London.