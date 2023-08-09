Watch BLOOD AT THE ROOF by Dominique Morisseau at Open Fist Theatre Company

Racial tensions erupt in an explosive ensemble drama based on a real-life incident at a Louisiana high school. Open Fist Theatre Company presents Blood at the Root, a “choreopoem” by Dominique Morisseau (Sunset Baby, Detroit '67, Skeleton Crew) inspired by the true case of the “Jena Six.” Michael A. Shepperd directs for an eight-week run, September 9 through October 28, at Atwater Village Theatre.



Infused with hip-hop music and movement, Blood at the Root sheds light on escalating tensions between Black and White students at a Southern high school, delving into the double standard often applied to racially charged situations.



“This play feels so relevant for right now because we keep reliving these incidents,” says Shepperd. “This is a fantastic ensemble piece that uses rhythm, sound and poetry to explore friendship, racism and the miscarriage of justice.”



On a scorching autumn day, Raylynn, an African-American senior, dares to break tradition by grabbing some shade under a historic oak tree in front of the school — an area typically reserved for White students. The next day, three nooses are discovered hanging from the tree — sending shockwaves through the school. The administration dismisses the incident as a thoughtless prank. In stark contrast, when six Black teenagers are accused of beating a White schoolmate during a subsequent fight, attempted murder charges are sought.



The play’s title comes from the Billie Holiday song “Strange Fruit” in which Holiday sings, “Southern trees bear a strange fruit, blood on the leaves and blood at the root.”



The young ensemble cast features Malik Bailey, Deandra Bernardo, Emma Bruno, Nychelle C.E. Hawk, Nicholas Heard, Jeremy Reiter II, Caroline Rose, Jack David Sharpe, Grace Soens, Amber Tiara and Azeem Vecchio.



The Open Fist creative team, including scenic designer Joel Daavid; lighting designer Gavan Wyrick; sound designer Marc Antonio Pritchett; costume designer Mylette Nora; and chorographer Yusuf Nasir, promises a visually and emotionally immersive experience. The assistant director is Debba Rofheart, and the production stage manager is John Dimitri. Co-artistic directors Martha Demson, James Fowler and Amanda Weier produce for Open Fist Theatre Company.



Open Fist Theatre Company is a collective, self-producing artistic enterprise with all facets of its operation run by its artist members. The company’s name combines the notion that an open spirit, embracing all people and all ideas, is essential, with the idea that determination, signified by a fist, is necessary if the theater is to remain a vital voice for social change and awareness.



Blood at the Root runs September 9 through October 28. Performances take place at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday; at 7 p.m. every other Sunday beginning September 10; and at 3 p.m. every other Sunday beginning Sept. 17. Tickets range from $20 to $30.



Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039. Parking is free is in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) parking lot one block south of the theater.



To purchase tickets and for more information call (323) 882-6912 or go to www.openfist.org.

