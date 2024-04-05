 Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2024/2025 Season programming lineup.

Under the direction of Executive Director and CEO Robert van Leer, The Wallis is bringing the best of Los Angeles performing arts, as well as national and international favorites, to one prestigious venue that encompasses dance, contemporary and classical music, theater, film and family programming.

To realize this vision, The Wallis has entered into multi-year partnerships with iconic organizations to bring both new works and reimagined classics to the stage, including LA Opera, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Film Independent, Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles, MUSE/IQUE, L.A. Dance Project, BODYTRAFFIC, Los Angeles Ballet, Tonality, National Theatre Live, and the premiere season of the Scott Dunn Orchestra.

“This season marks the culmination of my 28-year journey that began in London in 1995 where my passion for the arts was ignited and I discovered the transformative power of artistic expression,” said The Wallis Executive Director and CEO, Robert van Leer. “Jump to today, it is with pride that I usher in a new era of artistic excellence at our respected institution. I’ve nurtured relationships with an array of artists and arts organizations over the years, many of which contribute to our upcoming season. This new creative family encompasses music ensembles and theater makers to dance companies and film partners - all celebrating LA’s performing arts, alongside national and international leaders.”

Theater is a large part of the upcoming 2024/2025 season with shows such as Tectonic Theater Project’s critically acclaimed play, Here There Are Blueberries, by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, and opening in New York next month; the captivating stage adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s novel Life & Times of Michael K, a New York Times Critic’s Pick; South African artist William Kentridge’s masterful The Great YES, The Great NO, part play, part Greek choir and part chamber opera interwoven with breathtaking surrealist visuals; and comedian, actress Nicole Byer delivers her hilarious, signature stand-up show for one night only.

The new season will offer uplifting nights of live music, including renowned singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright as he reimagines his digital phenomenon Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective for three nights with each evening featuring a different program; Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra makes The Wallis its new Westside home presenting a program of seminal masterworks by Schumann and Schubert; three recitals from LA Opera featuring internationally acclaimed tenor, Benjamin Bernheim, two-time GRAMMY-winning bass-baritone, Ryan Speedo Green, and Joshua Guerrero, one of LA Opera’s greatest success stories; string quartet, Brooklyn Rider, who will celebrate the string quartets of Philip Glass for their 20th anniversary; two shows from Scott Dunn Orchestra; and the return of Pacific Jazz Orchestra.

The Wallis is also pleased to showcase a variety of dance companies. L.A. Dance Project will present the Los Angeles debut of choreographer Benjamin Millepied’s innovative and contemporary vision of Prokofiev’s masterpiece, Romeo & Juliet Suite, while the Los Angeles Ballet will bring their full-evening work by Artistic Director Melissa Barak, Memoryhouse. Mark Morris, hailed as “the most successful and influential choreographer alive, and indisputably the most musical” (New York Times) returns to Los Angeles with Pepperland, Mark Morris Dance Group’s tribute to the 50th Anniversary of The Beatles’ iconic Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Additional performances include longtime partner of The Wallis, BODYTRAFFIC, as well as Australian contemporary circus company, Circa, with the next chapter of their internationally acclaimed Humans - Humans 2.0.

Family entertainment is a pillar of the 2024/2025 season with shows such as GRAMMY-winning intergenerational group, Alphabet Rockers; international puppetry work, The Paper Escaper; and GRAMMY-winning duo, 123 Andrés, who are known for their interactive and high-energy shows for kids and families.

Patrons can select 3-4 events from The Wallis’ 2024/2025 Season to save 10% on ticket prices and unlock benefits or save 15% when selecting 5 or more events. For more information, visit TheWallis.org.