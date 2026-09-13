WHAT HAD HAPPENED WAS... To Be Presented By The Robey Theatre

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What Had Happened Was...follows Marcellus Turner, a passionate Los Angeles City Councilman and community advocate determined to create meaningful change for the people he represents. Told through a documentary-style blend of interviews, memories and reflections, the play traces Marcellus' personal and political journey---from his early relationship with AV, the woman who becomes his wife, inspires and loves him, to his rise as a public figure fighting for his community.

When a powerful university expansion threatens to displace longtime residents and reshape the neighborhood, Marcellus must decide how far he is willing to go to defend the people who trusted him. As he challenges powerful institutions and navigates the complicated world of politics, he is forced to confront questions about progress, power, loyalty, and the sacrifices required to stand by one's values and principles while dealing with the deceit and hypocrisy of some in leadership positions.

Through the voices of those closest to him--- his wife, family, allies, and opponents---the play examines the tension between personal ambition and public responsibility. What Had Happened Was....is a story about love, community, and the difficult choices that come with fighting for justice in a world where change is never simple and integrity can at times be at a minimum.

Reginald Edmunnd is the playwright. The recipient of an MFA in Playwriting from Ohio University, he is The Robey Theatre Company's resident dramaturg. He is the author of a nine-play cycle, The City on the Bayou Collection, whose titles include Southbridge, Juneteenth Street, The Last Cadillac, All the Dying Voices and more. His play Southbridge was named winner of the Southern Playwrights' Competition, the Black Theatre Alliance Award for Best New Play, and the Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award.

Ben Guillory, the Producing Artistic Director of The Robey Theatre Company, directs a cast for What Had Happened Was....that includes Enisha Brewster, Joshua Bruce, Julio Hanson, James T. Lawson II, Ashlee Olivia, Darrell Philip, Nicole Gabrielle Scipione and Tanesha Viverette.

Marcellus Turner states that being a Black man in America means having a membership in an expensive club. See What Had Happened Was... and you'll understand why.

Performances will run Previews October 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. Opens Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 8 p.m. Regular performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Closes Sunday, November 15 at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, Theatre Four, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. General admission is $45.00. Previews October 22 and 23 are $25. Opening night Saturday, October 24, 2026 is $60 (includes reception, no discounts). Seniors, students, veterans, teachers: $30. Group sales (10 or more):: $25. Early bird incentive: $25 for the 2nd and 3rd week for Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances only. Those tickets are available from Saturday, September 19 through Saturday, October 3.

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