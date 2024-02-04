Video: Watch a Preview for RIGOLETTO, Coming to LA Opera in May

Rigoletto will run from May 31st through June 21st
POPULAR
LA Opera has just announced its 2024/25 season, and included is Rigletto, starring Quinn Kelsey.
Watch a video preview of the production below!
In a court ruled by decadence and corruption, the Duke of Mantua sits on top. Whatever he wants, he gets. And lately, he’s set his sights on Rigoletto’s daughter. It’s enough to send the carefree court jester into a deadly rage, but revenge comes at a price he never expected.
Verdi master James Conlon conducts Rigoletto, featuring some of the most famous music in history. Quinn Kelsey, the premier Verdi baritone of his generation, returns to star in the title role, with tenor René Barbera as the suave and sadistic Duke and Italian soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda, his unsuspecting prey.
Stage director Tomer Zvulun updates the action to Mussolini’s Italy, transporting audiences to a realm of glittering grandeur that’s absolutely rotten to the core.
More information at LAOpera.org/Rigoletto
Videos
|Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)
|FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)
|Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/21-3/21)
|LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Brahms and Beach
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/05-3/05)
|The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/23-6/23)
|Paul Pfeiffer: Prologue to the Story of the Birth of Freedom
The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA (11/12-6/16)
|A Permanent Image
Pacific Resident Theatre (2/03-2/25)
|Gloria
Chance Theater at Bette Aiken theater arts Center (9/27-10/20)
|Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/14-7/14)
|Roger McGuinn
James Armstrong Theatre (5/04-5/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You