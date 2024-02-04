Video: Watch a Preview for RIGOLETTO, Coming to LA Opera in May

LA Opera has just announced its 2024/25 season, and included is Rigletto, starring Quinn Kelsey.

Watch a video preview of the production below!

In a court ruled by decadence and corruption, the Duke of Mantua sits on top. Whatever he wants, he gets. And lately, he’s set his sights on Rigoletto’s daughter. It’s enough to send the carefree court jester into a deadly rage, but revenge comes at a price he never expected.

Verdi master James Conlon conducts Rigoletto, featuring some of the most famous music in history. Quinn Kelsey, the premier Verdi baritone of his generation, returns to star in the title role, with tenor René Barbera as the suave and sadistic Duke and Italian soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda, his unsuspecting prey.

Stage director Tomer Zvulun updates the action to Mussolini’s Italy, transporting audiences to a realm of glittering grandeur that’s absolutely rotten to the core.

More information at LAOpera.org/Rigoletto



