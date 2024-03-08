Video: Get A Sneak-Peek At Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles WE LOVE BOY BANDS!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will present WE LOVE BOY BANDS! (WE LOVE BOY BANDS!), a pop music extravaganza featuring hits from charting-topper boy bands who melted the hearts of countless fans from The Jackson 5 and *NSYNC to the Backstreet Boys and One Direction.

The nearly 200 Chorus members, led in performance by Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison will perform (and sometimes dance) over 20 songs. The concert will feature choreography by Ray Leeper (Fox's So You Think You Can Dance, ABC's Dancing with the Stars). WE LOVE BOY BANDS! will be held at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills (8440 Wilshire Boulevard) on March 23 and 24, 2024.

Audiences will hear boy band hits like "I Want You Back" (Jackson 5); "Bye, Bye, Bye" (*NSYNC); "I Want It That Way" (Backstreet Boys); "Candy Girl" (New Edition); "What Makes You Beautiful" (One Direction), and more.

"We've been wanting to do a boy bands tribute for some time now. If ever there was a theme tailor-made for GMCLA, this is it," exclaimed Lou Spisto, GMCLA Executive Director & Producer. "We'll cover all the likely suspects from the nineties, but we'll also celebrate iconic hits from earlier decades and the current generation of heartthrobs. And, of course, we'll give boy bands the full 'GMCLA treatment' with all new arrangements for our 200 voices, dance and production numbers, and a few surprises to make these songs truly our own. And we'll even break the strict definition of 'boy band' to top it all off with a song and dance about a boy named Ken."

Tickets are now on sale at www.GMCLA.org.