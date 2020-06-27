Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: Bryan Terrell Clark and Kamal Angelo Bolden in Center Theatre Group's IMMEDIATE FAMILY

Jun. 27, 2020  

In honor of LGBTQ+ Pride, Center Theatre Group has shared a very funny coming out scene (that doesn't quite go as expected) from Paul Oakley Stovall's "Immediate Family," which Phylicia Rashad directed at the Mark Taper Forum in 2015.

The scene features Bryan Terrell Clark and Kamal Angelo Bolden.

Check out the video below!

For more Scenes from the Vault, visit CTGLA.org/ArtGoesOn.

