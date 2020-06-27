Video Flashback: Bryan Terrell Clark and Kamal Angelo Bolden in Center Theatre Group's IMMEDIATE FAMILY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In honor of LGBTQ+ Pride, Center Theatre Group has shared a very funny coming out scene (that doesn't quite go as expected) from Paul Oakley Stovall's "Immediate Family," which Phylicia Rashad directed at the Mark Taper Forum in 2015.

The scene features Bryan Terrell Clark and Kamal Angelo Bolden.

