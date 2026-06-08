Video: ANASTASIA at La Mirada Theatre First Look

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La Mirada Theatre has shared a new video offering an immersive look inside its current production of ANASTASIA, giving audiences a glimpse of the world the creative team has built on stage at the Southern California venue.

ANASTASIA features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The musical follows Anya, a young woman with no memory of her past, as she journeys from the ruins of imperial Russia to the glamour of Paris in search of her identity, accompanied by a pair of con men who begin to suspect she may be the lost Romanov grand duchess.

The production runs at La Mirada Theatre through June 28, 2026, closing out the theatre's 2025-2026 season. Tickets are available at LaMiradaTheatre.com.

BroadwayWorld has followed this production closely since casting was announced. Earlier coverage included the news that Dillon Klena would play Dmitry, a role his brother Derek originated on Broadway, as well as a first look at production photos once performances began.