Review: IF/THEN at the Zephyr Theatre

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Is it possible to make the right choices in life? Is there any way to really know the outcomes of any given one? How can you know which is right? And what if the ones you’ve made are wrong? What then? These are some of the anxiety ridden questions in Chromolume Theatre’s production of, IF/THEN.

IF/THEN is a musical with a libretto by Brian Yorkey and a theatrical score by Tom Kitt. It tells the story of a 38-year-old woman named Elizabeth who moves back to New York City for a fresh start, after a divorce. Elizabeth has apparently made a lot of bad decisions along the way. And, it seems, this time is no different.

As an interesting note, Tony-Award winner Idina Menzel (RENT, WICKED) originated the role of Elizabeth Vaughan. She led the seminal Broadway cast when the show opened in 2014. She later starred in IF/THEN’s national tour. Upon its debut, the production got mixed reviews. The cast garnering all the accolades with the libretto and score receiving uneven remarks. Chromolume’s iteration does nothing to elevate the previous critical opinions.

IF/THEN is a "choose-your-own-adventure" story that splits into two parallel paths. “Liz” pursues a romance with Josh, an army doctor who she meets spontaneously. “Beth”, focuses on her city planning career. Meanwhile, hooking back up with her activist, college friend Lucas, and accidentally getting pregnant.

As in its Broadway premiere, both versions of Elizabeth are played by the same actress. Unfortunately, also just like the original, it is just as confusing as to which of Elizabeth’s stories we're in at any given moment. Yorkey’s writing was certainly earnest. But the both plots bleed into one another so much, it’s difficult to understand which is the real one. Or at least the current one.

Typically, in IF/THEN there is no set. The audience must rely on the stage choreography to discern time and place. The Zephyr Theatre keeps this production tightly bound and in most ways it works. Brayden Hayde’s direction plots every inch of the theater space, including sending characters to the farthest points of the open stage. Also, typically, Chromolume’s music arrangements are beautifully rendered with a small band playing live in the background. But these elements combined with a mostly soft-voiced, singing cast, sometimes unfortunately drown out many of the actors. I found myself, for instance, unable to hear swaths of text spoken by lead actress Renee Cohen during the performance.

Nevertheless, Chromosome’s production is wonderfully cast, costumed, lit and performed all around. Even at its extended length. The cast has transformed a rather mediocre script and articulated it - rather well - into a sweet and often devastating range of human-ness in the compost of CHOISE, CHANCE and FATE.

IF/THEN Now Playing JULY 10 – JULY 26, 2026 at the Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA.

Music by Tom Kitt

Book and Lyrics by Brian Yorkey

Directed by Brayden Hade. Musical Direction: Isaac Shanno Johnson. Assistant Director/Choreographer: Ellie Rodriguez. Intimacy Director: Mary Zastrow. Lighting Design: Devin Harris. Sound Design: James Esposito. Scenic Design and Costumes: Brayden Hade. Assistant Costume Design: Ashia Coleman. Production Stage Manager: Mara Aguilar. Assistant Stage Manager: Desiree White-Virk. Publicity: Ken Werther.

Starring: Renee Cohen, Jon Armijo, Judd Yort and Danielle Johnson. Also, with: Keenan Carver, Stephanie Saunders, Michael Vandie, Joelle Lewis, Quin Domalaon, Shaheen Kapambwe, Christopher Jewell Valentin, Nadia Salina Salvia, Natalie Luna, Ryan Axberg, Amy Melendrez (U/S), and Jason Rivera (U/S).