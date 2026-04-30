ANASTASIA Casting Set At La Mirada Theatre; Dillon Klena To Play Role Originated By Brother Derek Klena

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment will present ANASTASIA as the final production of the theatre’s 2025–2026 season, with Dillon Klena set to play Dmitry, a role originally originated on Broadway by his brother, Derek Klena.

The musical, with a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, follows Anya, a young woman seeking to uncover her past as she travels from imperial Russia to 1920s Paris. Along the way, she joins forces with Dmitry and Vlad while evading a Soviet officer determined to stop her.

Cast

The cast will include Lena Ceja as Anya/Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna Romanov, Dillon Klena as Dmitry Sudayev, Peyton Crim as Vladimir “Vlad” Popov, Richard Bermudez as Gleb Vaganov, Sarah Wolter as Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch, Suzanna Guzmán as Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna Romanov, and Annabelle Bergold and Elayne Cowden alternating as Young Anastasia/Alexei. The ensemble will feature Sofia Aniceto, Tucker Knowlton Boyes, Wes Dameron, Lauren Decierdo, Michael Deni, Christopher Ho, Anton Harrison LaMon, Tayler Mettra, Shanon Mari Mills, Natalie Palmgren, Rasha Willes-Samaha, Kyle Vaughn, and Toni White, with Michael Laverde and Sabrina Marielle serving as swings.

Creative Team

The production is directed and choreographed by Parker Esse, with musical direction by Ryan O’Connell. The design team includes lighting designer Jennifer Edwards, sound designer Josh Bessom, projections designer Aaron Rhyne, costume coordinator Adam Ramirez, hair and wig designer Kaitlin Yagen, and properties supervisor Kevin Williams. Casting is by Julia Flores, with Julian Olive serving as production stage manager.

Tickets and Schedule

ANASTASIA will begin previews on June 5, 2026, with an opening night set for June 6, and will run through June 28 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Performances will take place Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with no evening performance on June 7.

An open-captioned performance will be held on June 20 at 2:00 p.m., with talkbacks scheduled for June 11 and June 25 following the evening performances.

Tickets range from $24 to $120 and are available through the La Mirada Theatre box office. Discounts are offered for groups, students, and military members.

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