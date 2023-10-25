Troubadour Theater Company Presents A World Premiere Holiday Musical Event WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS

Bundle up! TROUBADOUR THEATER COMPANY is celebrating its 28th season by asking the question, “Why Don't We Do It In The Snow?” with their latest world premiere musical comedy event, WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS, musical direction by Ryan Whyman, and adapted, & directed by Matt Walker

WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS will preview on Friday, December 8 at 8 pm & Saturday December 9 at 4 pm; will open on Saturday, December 9 at 8 pm and perform through Sunday, December 23 at 7:30 pm at Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in North Burbank.

Has climate change got you dreaming of a White Christmas in LA this holiday season? 

Well, wake up and get your one-horse-open-sleigh over to the Colony Theater because the Troubies are back in the USSR (United States Stage Right), and ready to start a Revolution!

This year the award-winning Troubies have combined the classic 1954 film, White Christmas, with the Fab Four's 1968 epic double record, the White Album.  The result is a hippy, trippy, and-a-lil nippy - take on the beloved holiday musical extravaganza.  So may your days be merry and bright, and may you get to Burbank to rock with the Troubies at night!  Because Everybody's Got Something to Hide Except Us and Our Monkey!  

Matt Walker (Director/Adaptor) Since 1995, he has been artistic director of The Troubadour Theater Company in Los Angeles, directing over 40 original productions and been honored with the Orange County Weekly Theater Award for Career Achievement, the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Sustained Excellence in Theater, and the LADCC's Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater.  Matt has worked professionally in TV, film, theater, opera, theme parks, corporate entertainment, and circus. And most recently, Matt co-wrote the screenplay for the Garry Marshall film, “Mother's Day,” as well as serving as on-set writer for Garry's previous two films, “Valentine's Day” (2009), and “New Year's Eve.” (2011). Matt currently serves as a writer/director for Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, and has written and/or directed the entertainment shows for Harry Potter land, the Special Effects Show, and the Jurassic World Raptor Experience. In addition, Matt has worked as a Disney Imagineer on various projects both for Los Angeles and Orlando, FL.

The cast of WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS will feature: Beth Kennedy, Rick Batalla, Mike Sulprizio, Cloie Taylor, Misty Cotton, John Paul Batista, Dallys Newton, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Philip McNiven, Suzanne Jolie Narbonne, and adaptor/director Matt Walker

The Design Team for WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS is as follows: Lighting Design by Julien Reneaud; Sound Design by Robert Arturo Ramirez; Projection Design is by Rick Batalla & Ben Rapoport: Costume Design by Lian Thread; Wig Design is by Suzanne Jolie Narbonne. The Music Supervisor is Eric Heinly. The Production Stage Manager is Corey Womack.

WHITE (ALBUM) CHRISTMAS will preview on Friday, December 8 at 8 pm & Saturday December 9 at 4 pm; will open on Friday, December 9 at 8 pm and perform through Sunday, December 23 at 7:30 pm at the Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in Burbank. 

Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 4:00 pm & 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 4:00 pm & 7:30 pm. 

Ticket prices range from $50 - $65. Tickets available online at Click Here, colonytheatre.org, or by calling the box office at (818) 558-7000. 




