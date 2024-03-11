Tickets On Sale Now To See LUCA At The El Capitan Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney and Pixar's “Luca” returns to the El Capitan Theatre in a must-sea event March 22 - 31! Tickets for this special theatrical engagement, including a fan event screening are on sale now

The fan event screening makes a splash at 7:00pm on Friday, March 22. Each attendee will receive popcorn, beverage and an event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $22.

Daily showtimes for “Luca” Monday through Thursday are 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pmDaily showtimes Friday through Sunday are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.

About Disney and Pixar's “Luca”:

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, Alberto, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface.

About The El Capitan Theatre:

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture.