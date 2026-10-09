Tickets Now on Sale for DEBATE NIGHT at Last Call Theatre in Burbank

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Last Call Theatre has released tickets for the world premiere of its latest upcoming immersive, interactive play Debate Night. Debate Night previews Tuesday, November 3rd and runs November 6-21 at the 'Teapot' space at Geeky Teas and Games in Burbank. Debate Night is a raucous political satire that aims to give audiences something to laugh about again when it comes to politics.

This satirical comedy puts you in the driver's seat behind the scenes of a political campaign. In Debate Night, the audience members are volunteers for the presidential campaign of a U.S. Senator running for the nomination of the Dignity Party, on the night of the last primary debate. With the Senator's political future hanging in the balance, you must assist her staff as they put the finishing touches on the Senator's debate prep before she takes the stage. In this immersive, interactive experience your choices could very well make or break the debate performance of the Senator, handing her- or costing her the party's nomination.

With Last Call Theatre's trademark quests and choose-your-own adventure style, it is entirely in the audience's hands whether the Senator will succeed in her presidential bid or not. Debate Night will also incorporate a new multimedia element, with filmed portions playing throughout the piece.

A percentage of the show's profits will be donated to the League of Women Voters. The League is a political grassroots network and membership organization that believes the freedom to vote is a nonpartisan issue.

Debate Night continues Last Call Theatre's 4th season and is its 13th production to date. Debate Night is created and directed by Alex Borja. The cast includes Adrián Genesius Barrón, Michu Cure, Envy!, Danny Herman, Cameron Lopez, Elli Luke, Rebecca Oca-Nussbaum, and Bryan Siu with swings Grace "West" Lyde and Aleen Vartivarian. The production team includes producers Riley Cole and Michael DiNardo, Stage Manager Dhara Shah, Assistant Director Michael DiNardo, Assistant Stage Manager Jadyn Iinuma, Costume Designer Natalia Rumiantseva, Scenic Designer Tyler Neufeld, Props Master Nikki Carnarius, Marketing Director Ashley Busenlener and Graphic Designer Ron Langley.

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