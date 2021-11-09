Theatricum Botanicum's HOLIDAY FAMILY FAIRE to Feature John C. Reilly & More

The round-headed Oblio has to wear a pointed hat to conceal his "pointless" condition from his pointy-headed peers on Harry Nilsson's charming 1970 album, The Point. A live rendition starring Kiefo Nilsson (Harry's son) and a 14-piece band, and narrated by celebrated actor/musician John C. Reilly, will be the centerpiece of a Holiday Family Faire, presented by Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum at its spectacular outdoor venue in Topanga on Saturday, Dec. 11. (Rain date: Dec. 18.)



Additional performances will include aerialist acts by cirque performer Lexi Pearl, curator of Theatricum's annual Momentum Place. Carolers and singing madrigals will roam the grounds, and Theatricum company members will tell winter holiday stories from a variety of traditions including Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for family photo ops. An artisan marketplace will offer holiday gifts and crafts, and festive food and drink will be available for purchase.



All proceeds go to support Theatricum Botanicum's extensive artistic and educational programming.



Proof of vaccination for ages 12 and up required for admission; masks required for all ages throughout the event.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:





WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

(Rain date: Dec. 18)



WHERE:

Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga CA 90290

(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)



TICKETS:

General Admission (16 and up): $20

Children (ages 5 to 15): $10

Children 4 years of age and under: free

Family 4-Pack (2 adult and 2 kids): $50



HOW:

Tickets and information at theatricum.com/holidayfamilyfaire