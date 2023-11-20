The William Grant Still Arts Center to Present 'Conjure: Reclaiming African American Traditions Through Hoodoo and Other Spiritual Dolls'

The William Grant Still Arts Center will present the longest running annual exhibition in Los Angeles, The 43rd Annual Black Doll Show entitled, Conjure: Reclaiming African American Traditions Through Hoodoo and Other Spiritual Dolls. Join us as we explore the many protective, liberatory, and loving ways that dolls, amulets, quilts, charms and other items are used in African-American spiritual traditions.

Dolls in African spirituality are powerful tools that offer an opportunity for ritual healing through veneration of ancestors, protection, good fortune, education, and overall well-being.

Chosen by curator Monica Bailey, "Conjure" will use dolls and other spiritual objects to immerse viewers in African cosmology through an African-American lens. The exhibit, co-curated by Oluwo Fakolade (Babalawo), encourages viewers to ask the question, "How can these tools help us flourish our connection with our origin stories and honor these histories going forward?"

This year's Black Doll Show will run from December 2, 2023 - February 10, 2024 with an opening concert on Saturday, December 2nd. WGSAC will host an array of engaging workshops led by seasoned artists and practitioners. Beginning on December 16th, there is an Altar workshop with Dr. Cynthia Davis and Beverly Heath. The first Doll Making Workshop will be held January 13th, 2024, followed by one with Dolls of Hope on January 20th. In addition to doll workshops, this year WGSAC will host a Candle Making Workshop with The AfroMystic on January 27th. The final Doll Making Workshop with Aiysha Sinclair will take place February 3, 2024.

Other events during this year's Black Doll Show include a Panel Discussion and Master Workshop on January 6 with Griffin Lotson (Gullah Geechee Historian and Manager of the Geeche Gullah Ring Shouters) and other esteemed guests. There will also be a Film Screening February 2nd with Sharon Alile Larkin Filmmaker (LA Rebellion) as well as a Performance Art piece by Jade Daniels. The center will host an opening and closing concert with live music on December 2, 2023.

Featured Artists and/or Collectors:

Adrienne DeVine, Adrienne Franklin, Aiysha Sinclair, Angela Briggs, Anitra Bradley, Barry Stinson, Billie Greene, Candace Thomas, Carine Fabius, Doug Pearsall, Dr. Beverly Fogart, Dr. Cynthia Davis, Fana Baba Dayo, Fallon Wilson , Floyd Bell, Griffin Lotson, Heather Hilliard Bonds, Imani Afi , Iyami Aje, Jade Daniels, Jerri Hubbard, Jom Rivers, LaRonda Carson, Lola, Lavish, Lois Von B, Mac Billups, Marsha May Bennett, Nawili Grey, Nicole Buchanan, NK Abstract, Norman Reneau, Ronieka Pinkey, Sanyu Estelle, Shamanika Boykins, Sharon Alile Larkin, Sika, The AfroMystic, and Myshell Tabu.

Events and Ancillary Programs:

December 2, 2023 3 - 6 p.m. - In Person

Opening Reception

Concert with The Hoodoo Spellbinders

Featuring:

Marcus L. Miller - band leader/drums

Makeda Kumasi - kora/vocals

Nailah Porter - vocals

Cydney Davis - vocals

Bobby Pierce - keyboards

Anikulapo - bass

Mark Tyson - guitar

Tamica Washington-Miller - movement

December 16 - Dr. Cynthia Davis and Beverly Heath

Altar workshop

January 11 - Jade Daniels

Performance Art

January 13 - Nawili Grey and Fana Babadayo

Spirit Doll Workshop

January 20 - Dr. Cynthia Davis

Doll Workshop

Dolls of Hope

January 27 - The AfroMystic

Candle Making workshop

February 3 - Aiysha Sinclair

Doll Workshop

January 6 - Griffin Lotson Other Artists TBA

Master Workshop and Panel Discussion

(Gullah Geechee Historian and Manager of the Geechee Gullah Ring Shouters)

February 2 - Alile Sharon Larkin Filmmaker (LA Rebellion Collective)

Your Children Will Come Back to You

Film Screening

February 10

Closing event - TBA

Curators

Monica Bailey is a cultural producer based in Los Angeles. Her focus is primarily in the neighborhoods of Inglewood and South Central Los Angeles, where she grew up and resides, but she has begun a national reach. Her work focuses on culturally conscious community building through the arts in poetry, live performance, radical fashion, storytelling, pedagogy and organizing. As a creator and Education and Community Outreach Coordinator at the William Grant Still Arts Center, Monica has always been enthralled with the way dolls provide a mirrored reflection of the self. Monica connects emotionally with dolls and grew up using dolls in imaginative play. She often feels that dolls are connected to us spiritually and that they somehow have the ability to understand our feelings. Monica's family is from Mississippi and had roots in the COGIC (Church of God In Christ) church, which is rooted in many hoodoo principles. In recently learning of this connection, Monica wanted to explore hoodoo, the Black church, food, and herbs to understand more fully her family and herself.

Jahsun Ifakolade Edmonds is a lecturer at California State University Dominguez Hills and an Ifa Priest (babalawo). He has been an initiated priest for over eighteen years. He is also initiated into the mysteries of Esu Odara, Oro, Anya (Afro-Cuban Yoruba Drum), Afro-Cuban Palo Mayombe, and Vodun (From Benin Republic). His areas of focus are African History and the practical application of African/African Diaspora Spiritual and Martial Arts systems. Professor Edmonds has a B.A. degree in Philosophy and Africana Studies, as well as a M.F.A. in Literature and Creative Writing. He earned the rank of professor in the art of Capoeira Angola De São Bento Grande and he is also trained in the Afro Caribbean Stick fighting arts of Kalinda (from the USA and Trinidad & Tobago) and Maculele (from Brazil). Professor Edmonds is also the Oluwo (Chief Priest) of Idin Kaa Ifa temple, where he works to help the South Central Los Angeles community through healing rituals, ebo, and spiritual remedies.

About the Black Doll Show at the William Grant Still Arts Center

The Black doll show was inspired by a doll test conducted by Mamie and Kenneth Clark. The tests concluded that due to social stigmas, many black children preferred white dolls over black dolls. This test went on to become evidence in civil rights lawsuits. The Clarks became expert witnesses in Brown vs. Board of education and helped the landmark decision to desegregate schools. This doll test was conducted again in 2006 by 17 year old filmmaker Kiri Davis, sadly with the same results. Inspired by the doll test, artist/curator Cecil Fergerson started the Black Doll show in the '80s. Wanting to change the negative self-image, Fergerson brought together handmade dolls by artists around the country into one exhibit. Through its many transformations, the Black Doll Show has been a celebration of Black dolls from slavery, Jim Crow, freedom marches, music, dance, jazz, hip-hop and more.

About the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA)

As a leading, progressive arts and cultural agency, DCA empowers Los Angeles's vibrant communities by supporting and providing access to quality visual, literary, musical, performing, and educational arts programming; managing vital cultural centers; preserving historic sites; creating public art; and funding services provided by arts organizations and individual artists.

Formed in 1925, DCA promotes arts and culture as a way to ignite a powerful dialogue, engage LA's residents and visitors, and ensure LA's varied cultures are recognized, acknowledged, and experienced. DCA's mission is to strengthen the quality of life in Los Angeles by stimulating and supporting arts and cultural activities, ensuring public access to the arts for residents and visitors alike.

DCA advances the social and economic impact of arts and culture through grant-making; public art; community arts; performing arts; and strategic marketing, development, design, and digital research. DCA creates and supports arts programming, maximizing relationships with other city agencies, artists, and arts and cultural nonprofit organizations to provide excellent service in neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles. For more information, please visit Click Here or follow us on Facebook at: facebook.com/culturela, Instagram @culture_la, and Twitter @culture_la.