The Vagrancy Announces New Associate Artistic Director

The Vagrancy, a critically acclaimed and award-winning theatre company, proudly welcomes Jessie Lee Mills to serve as the new Associate Artistic Director.

The Vagrancy creates visceral work that seeks to touch the human spirit by forging new, lesser-known, and classical works with that ineffable something - DUENDE.

Jessie Lee Mills is an Assistant Professor of theatre at Pomona College and a professional director. She directs, adapts, and devises theater, opera, musicals, films, and new works in venues throughout the United States and abroad, including with the Spoleto Festival in Charleston, SC; The Lincoln Center & The Ensemble Studio Theatre in New York; The Goodman Theatre & The Grant Park Orchestra in Chicago; and The Sala Beckett Institute in Barcelona, Spain. She received her MFA in Directing from Carnegie Mellon University and is a John Wells Fellow.

Her scholarship and publications center on ensemble-theatre and comedy-as-community. She has created and initiated a number of grants, community centers, and programs, all of which promote bridging the divide between the academy and its surrounding community.

Mills states: "I am thrilled to come on board as The Vagrancy's 2019-2020 Associate Artistic Director. It is a sincere privilege to step into this community; this is an ensemble of artists filled with talent, passion, and warmth. I wholeheartedly believe in the company's mission to develop visceral, vulnerable, and compassionate works, and I am delighted to co-produce Blossoming: a new play reading series alongside Katherine Vondy, a playwright whose work embraces these values. My utmost goal is to support and extend the excellent work of The Vagrancy and Blossoming, and to celebrate our continued mission to highlight new, important, and inclusive stories. I believe that The Vagrancy, its ensemble, and Blossoming, have the unique power to create theatre and community as it should be: empathetic, generous, and ennobling."

THE VAGRANCY is a bold Los Angeles-based theatre company that creates visceral work that seeks to touch the human spirit. Caitlin Hart, Founder & Artistic Director; Jessie Lee Mills, Associate Artistic Director; Bruce Hart, Managing Director; Katherine Vondy, Writer's Group Moderator; Nicolette Acosta, Public Relations; Maia Kazin, Assistant to Artistic Director; Schuyler Girion, Social Media; Andrew Walke, Storage Manager; Alfredo Trueba, Company Videographer; Allison Andreas, Box Office Manager; Danielle Gonzales, Steve Madar, Michal Sinnott, Karina Wolfe, Arthur Keng, Creative Partners.





