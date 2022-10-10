The Soraya To Present Luis Enrique + C4 Trío With Special Guest Nella October 22

The Soraya brings together the sounds of Nicaragua and Venezuela for a special one-night only pairing of the Grammy Award-winning artists Luis Enrique + C4 Trío with special guest Nella. Acclaimed for taking the Venezuelan four-string cuatro international, "El Príncipe de la Salsa," Luis Enrique will be joined by C4 Trío to headline the evening. The night will be extraordinary as it will mark the Los Angeles debut of Nella, the 2019 Latin Grammy Award Best New Artist.

Luis Enrique +C4 Trio with special guest Nella is presented as part of The Soraya's popular Hecho en Las Américas Series which features artists from Mexico, Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and the United States. The 2022-23 season marks the Hecho en Las Américas' series seventh year at The Soraya - as the venue continues to provide a home in the San Fernando Valley for Los Angeles' Spanish-speaking and Latin American artists, audiences, and admirers of the art forms.

Luis Enrique, C4 Trío, and Nella perform on Saturday, October 22 at 8pm. Tickets are $36-$86 and can be purchased at www.TheSoraya.org.

Luis Enrique Mejía López is a Nicaraguan singer-songwriter. He is known as "El Príncipe de la Salsa" (The Prince of Salsa). He achieved widespread success with the single "Yo No Sé Mañana." He started his career in the late 1980s and achieved success in the 1990s. He was one of the leading pioneers that led to the salsa romántica movement in the 1980s. Enrique has received two Grammy Award-nomination for "Best Tropical Latin Performance" for album Luces del Alma and his song "Amiga." He performed and recorded with salsa romántica group

Sensation 85, which also included La Palabra and Nestor Torres. On May 19, 2009, his album Ciclos was nominated for numerous Latin Grammy Awards, his biggest breakthrough in over a decade. The album won the Grammy Award for Best Tropical Latin Album and also contained the hit single "Yo No Sé Mañana."

Luis Enrique hosted the first season of Objetivo Fama. He won two Latin Grammys and the Grammy for Best Tropical Latin Album in 2010.

C4 Trío is an ensemble of three Venezuelan cuatro players formed by Jorge Glem, Hector Molina, Edward Ramírez along with bassist Rodner Padilla. With their prominent cuatro playing style, C4 Trio are contemporary, talented and vibrant. The cuatro is the national instrument of Venezuela - a small 4-string guitar that has its roots in the family of Spanish guitars. It is mostly used in the llanera music, the traditional music of the plains. C4 Trio possess a passionate knowledge of the traditional repertoire - and especially the joropos - emblematic genre with African, European, and indigenous roots. C4 Trio has also been able to introduce a new musical vocabulary transforming the cuatro into a versatile and contemporary instrument, capable of appearing in all imaginable musical contexts. Since their Latin Grammy Award in 2014, the group has performed around the world and they are considered the Best cuatro performers in the world. Their performance is a musical trip with no borders that tackle their own repertoire with improvisations that go through jazz, folk and popular music.

Nella is a new voice hailing from the Venezuelan island of Margarita. Born Nella Rojas in Venezuela, Nella skyrocketed to international renown fueled by her powerhouse voice and undeniable presence. In a short time, she went from Berklee College of Music graduate to winner of the 2019 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artists. That same year, her full-length debut, Voy (I Go) written and produced by Javier Limón for Casa Limón Records, received acclaim from NPR and yielded the hit "Me Llaman Nella" which surpassed 1.4 million Spotify streams and 1.4 million views on YouTube. In addition, the title track was named the 14th best song of 2019, in any genre, by The New York Times. Merging the folklore roots of Venezuela, modern production, and Andalusian inspirations, her sound resounds in every corner of the globe. Not only has she packed venues throughout the United States, Venezuela, Mexico, Spain, and the UK, but she has also accompanied Alejandro Sanz, Jennifer López, Carlos Vives, Luis Enrique, Susana Baca, Los Amigos Invisibles, Monsieur Periné, Caramelos de Cianuro and Guaco as a soloist.

Notably, Academy Award winner Asghar Farhadi recruited her to join the A-list cast of his film Everybody Knows alongside Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darín, and Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz. Illuminating her talents, she performed songs written by Javier Limón exclusively for the screenplay. It opened at the Cannes Film Festival to rapturous applause.

At the beginning of 2020 Nella signed with Sony Music Records and released her new album "Doce Margaritas" in 2021 which is now available on all platforms.