The Seaweed Sisters Debut First Full-Length Live Show, WEED OH NO!

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The Seaweed Sisters will present WEED OH NO!, where the ordinary bends and the unexpected feels right at home. WEED OH NO! runs June 5-14, 2026 at the Los Angeles Theatre Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Is that a pet, or a plant? Can you sip on sound? Do clouds rain feelings? The Seaweed Sisters are not offering answers. Instead, audiences step into an environment of magical appliances, curious creatures, and delightful confusion. Logic loosens, and laughter leads. Blink and you're caught in the current.

Behind the joyful pink, green, and blue absurdity is a trio of artists whose work spans globally recognized stages, films, television shows, and more. Between them - Megan Lawson, Jillian Meyers, and Dana Wilson - have contributed to Oscar-, Emmy-, Grammy- and Olivier-recognized projects. Selected credits include Adele, Ariana Grande, the Backstreet Boys, Chappell Roan, Ed SHeeran, Hozier, Justin Timberlake, Kesha, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Paula Abdul, with work presented at Coachella, Saturday Night Live, the Met Gala, and across some of the most celebrated stages, screens, and productions. Now, they are making space for a work of their own, channeling the care and rigor shaped by those experiences into a live performance for Los Angeles audiences.

"After years of creating for other people - pop stars, actors, commercial directors, global brands, and major production companies - these artists have paused their industry work to make something deeply personal," says Executive Producer Emily Wanserski. "The Seaweed Sisters' lore is real and expansive. Each film is guided by a poem and built around questions like: How did they get their colors? What rules hold their world together? There's a clear internal logic running through everything they make. This production offers something immediate and human in a moment dominated by automation, screens, and AI. As an organization, we're honored to support three mid-career artists in their pursuit to build something ambitious and LIVE! ...because honestly, Los Angeles needs more joyful live dance right now!"

After more than a decade of pop-up shows, site-specific performances, and award winning short films as The Seaweed Sisters, the trio - Megan Lawson, Jillian Meyers, and Dana Wilson - now bring their most expansive work to the stage.

"This process has been an opportunity to dream bigger than we ever have," say The Seaweed Sisters. "We've been building these characters for years, primarily via short films, where everything is controlled: timing, reactions, outcomes. Nothing shifts once it's shipped. Live performance opens that up. There's more breadth, more unknown, and the presence of an audience changes everything. Our characters have always been reflections of our younger selves, drawn from memories, instincts, and nonstop play. ...basically, for the first time, we are building something longer than 15 minutes that can't fit in a carry-on suitcase!!"

Gleefully absurd, WEED OH NO! lives somewhere between dance, clown, comedy, and theater. The Seaweeds Sisters speak in rhythm, tone, timing, and a language all their own. The work resonates across audiences, drawing in families, dance lovers, and the perpetually curious alike. Younger audiences lean into the visual world and play, while adults catch the nuance and layered wit embedded throughout, inviting laughter across the room.

Developed in residence and co-produced by The Center for Provocative Thought, WEED OH NO! reflects a commitment to artist-led creation and live performance as a space for connection, curiosity, and joy.