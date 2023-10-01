The Robey Theatre Company to Present THE TALENTED TENTH in November

The Talented Tenth, a contemporary drama, written by Richard Wesley and directed by Ben Guillory will be presented by The Robey Theatre Company at Los Angeles Theatre Center, Theatre Four, 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

Previews are November 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. The production opens Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 p.m. Regular show times Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m., Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Closes Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m. Dark on November 23 (Thanksgiving).

Admission is $40. Students, group tickets, seniors, and veterans with ID, $25. Except Saturday, November 11 when all seats will be $50 (includes reception). Previews (November 9 and 10) $20.

Q&As will follow Sunday performances.

The Talented Tenth is a classic of Black American dramatic literature. First produced in 1989, it is relevant enough that its narrative could be set in 2023. The play borrows its title from a 1903 article by scholar, activist and social reformer W.E.B. DuBois, in which he described the likelihood of one in ten Black men becoming leaders of Black people by continuing their education, writing books, or becoming directly involved in social change.

Richard Wesley's play The Talented Tenth portrays graduates of Howard University who have succeeded (the big house, the new cars, the lavish vacations, the families). Bernard in particular feels conflicted about betraying his original principles. Bernard is a hard-driving executive at a small chain of Black radio stations. His programming decisions have boosted the stations' ratings and significantly increased its commercial value. Now, the owner of the chain, Griggs, is considering selling the chain to an international white corporation, which would ravage Bernard's plans for the company. Bernard's life outside of work is becoming problematic, too. He has a beautiful, capable wife of many gifts who has borne him four children. He also has a smart, hot, younger mistress who is making increasing demands on him. Bernard has had plans for these Black radio stations that would serve and uplift his community. What will happen to them now? What will do Bernard do about the two beautiful women in his life?

Richard Wesley was born in Newark, NJ and graduated from Howard University. His plays include: BLACK TERROR, SIRENS, THE MIGHTY GENTS, THE TALENTED TENTH and AUTUMN. He has written the libretti for four operas performed at Newark's Trilogy Opera Company, and for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize winning CENTRAL PARK FIVE, composed by Anthony Davis. His screenplays include UPTOWN SATURDAY NIGHT and LET'S DO IT AGAIN. Mr. Wesley is currently an Associate Professor in the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and is married to the novelist, Valerie Wilson Wesley.

The Robey Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director and Co-Founder Ben Guilloey directs The Talented Tenth.

His cast includes Nic Few, Tiffany Coty, Jessica Obilom, Monte Scalante, Stirling Bradley, Julio Hanson, Rogelio Douglas III and himself.

Associate Producer: JC Cadena. Production Stage Manager: Crystal Nix. Assistant stage manager: Leilani Scott Young. Music Director/Composer: Cydney Wayne Davis. Graphic Design: Jason Mimms. Costume design: Naila Aladdin Sanders. Lighting design: Benedict Conran. Set design: Edward Haynes. Set construction: Caesar Bijou. Properties: Rye Mandel. Production intern: Manny Gonzales.

What would you do with what seems to be success? You'll have to see The Talented Tenth to find out what ultimately happens to Bernard and those in his circle.

The Robey Theatre Company is a nonprofit developmental theatre organization. Please feel free to make a donation to support our programming at Click Here