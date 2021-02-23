The Road Theatre Company Announces Its 29th Season

The Road Theatre Company takes a sharp turn off the beaten path for their 2021 season.

Pulling out of a year that turned many artistic avenues into dead ends, The Road - led by Founding Artistic Director Taylor Gilbert, together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director - is bringing some of Los Angeles' best intimate theatre across the country and around the world in a bold new format. In short: The Road Theatre's stage in North Hollywood has been converted into a soundstage.

At the crossroads of cutting-edge digital technology and kinetic live theatre, this season will be presented as fully staged theatre productions recorded on a COVID-guideline compliant set, and then streamed - guaranteeing everyone who buys a ticket the best seat in the house!

Each ticket buys access to the performance, which will be streamed at a specific date and time, just like a night out at the theatre. This appointment viewing format is designed to elevate and honor the tireless work of stage artists while offering theatregoers the opportunity to make an event during these quarantined times. Amplified by this new and exciting format, the plays presented in The Road Theatre Company's 29th Season focus on bold truth, and the courage required to confront and embrace it.

THIS BITTER EARTH

by Harrison David Rivers

Directed by Gregg T. Daniel

Jesse, an introspective black playwright, finds his choices called into question when his boyfriend, Neil, a white Black Lives Matter activist, calls him out for his political apathy. As passions and priorities collide, this couple is forced to reckon with issues of race, class and the bravery it takes to love out loud.

Harrison David Rivers is the winner of the 2018 Relentless Award, a GLAAD Media Award winner, and a McKnight Fellow, among many other accolades. Harrison's musical Broadbend, Arkansas premiered Off-Broadway in 2019, and productions of his work across the country continue to solidify him as a compassionate voice for change.

The cast of THIS BITTER EARTH will feature: Matthew Hancock as Jesse and Chase Cargill as Neil.

THIS BITTER EARTH has assembled the following design and production team; Scenic Design is by Brian Graves. Lighting Design is by Derrick McDaniel. Sound Design is by Yasmine El-Tayeb. Costume Design is by Mary Jane Miller. Projection Design is by Nick Santiago. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. Producers are Ray Paolantonio and Judith Moreland. Associate Producer is Blake Young-Fountain.

THIS BITTER EARTH is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

THIS BITTER EARTH will premiere on Friday, March 26, at 5:00pm and 8:00pm PT. Remaining mindful of their nationwide audience, The Road will stream additional weekend performances on Saturday, March 27 at 5:00pm and 8:00pm PST, and Sunday, March 28 at 4:00pm and 7:00pm PT. The show will stream every other weekend through April 25. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased at roadtheatre.org. Runtime: 90 minutes.

REYKJAVÍK

by Steve Yockey

Directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky

In the city of Reykjavík, we eavesdrop on the intertwined lives of lovers, hospitality workers, partygoers, and even a really handsome bird or two. This frank exploration of honesty in relationships offers a glimpse into a cold, dark, magical, and sometimes violent world where everyone still hopes to find joy beneath the glow of the Northern Lights.

STEVE YOCKEY is a Los Angeles-based playwright whose work has been produced across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of the University of Georgia and holds an MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Yockey's critically-acclaimed dark comedy The Flight Attendant premiered on HBO Max last year, renewed for a second season, and nominated for numerous awards including SAG, Critics' Choice, and the Golden Globe®.

The cast of REYKJAVÍK will feature: Stephen Tyler Howell as James, Hank and Ebon; Alaska Jackson as Debbie, Lydia and Ambiance Sister, Ingrid and One of the Huldufolk; Leandro Cano as Grigor, Leo, and Aaron; Brian Ibsen as Martin, Ross, Robert, and the Man in the Down Coat; Danny Lee Gomez as Peter, Mike, Davey, and One of the Huldufolk; Jacqueline Misaye as Naomi, Lil, Ambiance Sister, and Valerie.

REYKJAVÍK has assembled the following design and production team; Scenic Design is by Paul Dufresne. Lighting Design is by Derrick McDaniel. Sound Design is by Yasmine El-Tayeb. Costume Design is by Mary Jane Miller. Projection Design is by Nick Santiago. The Production Stage Manager is Maurie Gonzalez. Producers are Emily Jerez, Ruman Kazi, Kaitlin Huwe, Maurie Gonzalez, Stephanie Erb, Kris Frost and Danna Hyams.

REYKJAVÍK will premiere Friday, April 30 and run through Sunday, June 6. Stay tuned for additional streaming details at roadtheatre.org. Runtime: 110 minutes.