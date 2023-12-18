The Ebell of Los Angeles to Present Bennie Maupin in Concert at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre

The Ebell of Los Angeles will host legendary saxophonist and clarinetist Bennie Maupin and his ensemble on Friday, February 9 as one of the feature events in a month-long celebration of Black artistry during Black History Month. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the ensemble will perform what is known as his most famous album, “The Jewel in the Lotus,” a groundbreaking fusion recording made in collaboration with legendary jazz musicians Herbie Hancock and Buster Williams.

“At The Ebell of LA we are committed to providing a gathering place for women and the larger community where culture, community, arts and education all intersect. For decades, Bennie Maupin’s artistry has captivated audiences across the globe,” said Stacy Brightman, executive director of The Ebell of Los Angeles. “We are thrilled to offer an opportunity for LA audiences to be mesmerized by his extraordinary talent and soul-stirring performances, especially during the golden anniversary of one of his most famous and influential works in the fusion jazz genre.”

Jazz Legend Bennie Maupin Plays The Jewel in the Lotus

Friday, February 9, 2024

Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Tickets: $40 ($30 for members of The Ebell of LA)

Tickets and more information: Click Here

Bennie Maupin is best-known for his atmospheric bass clarinet playing in collaborations with jazz luminaries such as Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock and McCoy Tyner. He was a founding member of Herbie Hancock's seminal band The Headhunters, as well as a performer and composer in Hancock's influential Mwandishi band. Born in 1940, Maupin started playing clarinet, later adding saxophone, flute, and, most notably, the bass clarinet to his formidable arsenal of woodwind instruments. Upon moving to New York in 1962, he freelanced with groups led by Marion Brown, Pharoah Sanders, and Chick Corea, and played regularly with Roy Haynes and Horace Silver. He also recorded with McCoy Tyner, Lee Morgan, Freddie Hubbard, Jack DeJohnette, Andrew Hill, Eddie Henderson, and Woody Shaw, to name only a few.

“The Jewel in The Lotus” is Maupin’s debut album recorded in March of 1974 and released later that year. The album features pianist Herbie Hancock, bassist Buster Williams and percussionists Billy Hart, Freddie Waits and Bill Summers with guest appearances from trumpeter Charles Sullivan.

Tickets for this event are available through The Ebell of Los Angeles at Click Here

For more information on these and other events announced at later dates, please visit https://ebellofla.org/membership/club-events/. To stay in touch, and receive regular updates regarding The Ebell of LA’s latest news and events sign up for emails at: https://ebellofla.org/

About The Ebell of Los Angeles

The Ebell of Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization founded in 1894 by women for women. It is focused on providing a vibrant and inclusive arts and culture hub that fosters the educational, cultural and social growth of women. At The Ebell, women convene to learn, create, collaborate, innovate and champion one another to transform the lives of women. The organization's philanthropic efforts include the RCA endowment which awards annual grants totaling more than $100,000 per year to various nonprofits that assist women and children in need, and the 104-year-old Ebell/Flint Scholarship that has awarded more than 5,000 scholarships to local college and university students. The group’s historic campus located in the Hancock Park/Windsor Square area is an iconic landmark listed on the US National Register of Historic Places.

About The Ebell’s Historic Campus

The historic Ebell structure and theatre were built in 1927 and designed by renowned architect Sumner Hunt. The campus originally served as a central hub for learning and arts lectures in support of the education of women. The Art Salon was one of the first art galleries in Los Angeles to showcase the work of female artists. With three levels and over 80,000 square feet, the renaissance-inspired building is a noted architectural treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a designated Los Angeles Cultural Monument. The building includes a grand dining room, art salon, courtyard garden, 1,238 seat Broadway-style theater and dozens of smaller rooms filled with historical artifacts and original design details.