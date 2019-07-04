The Colony Theatre Announces SATURDAY NIGHT STAND UP

The Colony Theatre in Burbank has announced Saturday Night Stand Up, an evening of non-stop laughter featuring The Feminoles with special guest Angel Laketa Moore, on Saturday, August 24, at 8pm.



Saturday Night Stand Up is an evening of laugh out loud female comedians who can be seen on numerous national commercials and television shows on networks including FOX, CW, ABC, NBC, Lifetime, and online streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. Said Heather Provost, Colony Theatre Producing Artistic Director, "I am absolutely thrilled to bring these smart, hilarious women to our stage. The world needs laughter, so if we can contribute to that with some incredibly talented individuals, we've done a little something."



The Feminoles are a group of comedians and Florida State University alums looking to shine the spotlight on female, LGBTQ, and underheard/underrepresented comedians. In alphabetical order, they are Dawn Brody (Tony N' Tina's Wedding, Pretty Little Liars, Days of Our Lives), Max Byrd (World of Warcraft video game, Newsreaders), Carlie Craig (MADtv, Todrick, First Impressions with Dana Carvey, Me! The Musical!), Nora Nagatani (Flapper's All-Female Mic Thursdays), Marissa Rivera (Flapper's All-Female Mic Thursdays, 9-1-1), Brittany Rosoff (Criminal Minds, My Haunted House, Evil Things), Jacki Von Preyseing(WhoHaHa, HelloGiggles, Elite Geek, The Comedy Minute, Funny or Die),and Katie Young (May's Ultimate Bringer Show Competition). The Feminoles will be joined by special guest Angela Laketa Moore(Atypical, Malibu Rescue, AJ and the Queen, Maternity Leave, Mommy Confessions, Is This Going to Cause an Argument?).



Admission is $35 and includes a complimentary cocktail. Tickets are available online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.





