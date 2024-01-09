Terry Barber Has Announced THE GAY TENORS Tour

Terry Barber Announces 'The Gay Tenors' Tour Combining Entertainment and Messages of Human Rights

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages Photo 1 Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season Photo 3 World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season
AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York Photo 4 AËRC-02: Qualified Latin 'Sci-fi' Short Film With Screenings In California And New York

Tonys, Grammys, and Broadway, oh my! A dream team of artists has come together to do what producer Terry Barber says is “necessary good.” After building an impressive resume, touring with a multiple Grammy-winning group, and being hired as a soloist at many of the world's best venues, rare countertenor and producer Terry Barber announces “The Gay Tenors, a show that entertains with human rights messaging," he explains.

“This undeniable talent is showcasing at the biggest national booking conference in the USA (APAP) Friday night, January 12, at 10:20 p.m. and Saturday, January 13, at 6:30 p.m., Gibson suite, 2nd floor New York Hilton 1335 6th Ave. When people look back on the present day, they will recognize this as an era of representation. Minorities are finally being seen and heard,” Barber continues.

Attendance to showcases is free, but space is limited. The team invites celebrity friends and those who care about human rights to this and all future performances to show their support. They will sing the kind of repertoire one might expect from the original “Three Tenors” tour, but uniquely arranged for their voices and quite often with a twist that Barber hopes will cause his audience to think, affecting positive change in the human rights sphere. Expecting to appeal to a younger audience as well, the group will additionally feature the work of prominent gays in modern music like Freddie Mercury and Elton John.

“Our goal is to break down barriers through the beauty and emotion of the art we deliver: sincere, heart-throbbing, and laugh-out-loud musical storytelling," shares performer Benjamin Howard.

Clayton Phillips, the tour's director, served as multiple Tony-winning Harold Prince's assistant director for give years, on such shows as Kiss of the Spider Woman, Candide, and Parade. Clayton believes, "There are so many LGBTQ kids who deserve to be represented. It is not a choice but a fact of life that we are all born equal but uniquely different individuals. We all deserve love and understanding. So let's all say 'Gay' as often as we can."

"We can entertain, be role models, and also educate in a fun-loving way," says Broadway performer, Melvin Tunstall III.

Everyone in the group has dealt with discrimination, homophobia, heterosexism, and are confident they can make a difference with the right support. The Gay Tenors are applying for grant support from human rights foundations, considering corporations to partner with as sponsors, and can accept tax-deductible donations at this link via the 501(c3) organization Artists for a Cause Inc. info@A4AC.org



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cast Set For the West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM, Opening at Geffen Playhouse in March Photo
Cast Set For the West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM, Opening at Geffen Playhouse in March

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of the Broadway production of five-time Tony Award nominee and 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner Fat Ham. Find out who is starring in the show and how to get tickets here!

2
Robert Cazimero Performs at the Downey Theatre This Month Photo
Robert Cazimero Performs at the Downey Theatre This Month

 The second concert from Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) Lifestyle’s Aloha Everywhere Concert Series taking place at the Downey Theatre, features Composer, Musician and Kumu Hula Robert Cazimero with a captivating afternoon of music and hula on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 3 p.m. 

3
Jacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special Events Photo
Jacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special Events

Jacaranda Music, which announced last fall that it will permanently close at the conclusion of its 2023-24 season, wraps its farewell season, entitled “Planet Schoenberg,” with three landmark concerts and two special events. Learn more about the lineup here!

4
World Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Los Angeles LGBT Center Photo
World Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Los Angeles LGBT Center

Playwrights' Arena and Los Angeles LGBT Center have announced the world premiere co-production of THREE by Nick Salamone. Learn more about the upcoming show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Cast Set For the West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM, Opening at Geffen Playhouse in MarchCast Set For the West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM, Opening at Geffen Playhouse in March
Robert Cazimero Performs at the Downey Theatre This MonthRobert Cazimero Performs at the Downey Theatre This Month
Jacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special EventsJacaranda Music Farewell Season Concludes With Three Concerts and Two Special Events
World Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Playwrights' ArenaWorld Premiere of THREE Opens Next Month at Playwrights' Arena

Videos

Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse Video
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks Musical Score
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
Confessions of a Prairie B*tch in Los Angeles Confessions of a Prairie B*tch
Sierra Madre Playhouse (1/19-1/28)
Cinderella in Los Angeles Cinderella
Theatre West (2/17-6/01)
Dance Camera West 2024 - the international dance film festival's 22nd edition in Los Angeles Dance Camera West 2024 - the international dance film festival's 22nd edition
Barnsdall Art Park (1/25-1/28)
Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (7/12-7/14)
SAW The Musical The Unauthorized Parody of Saw in Los Angeles SAW The Musical The Unauthorized Parody of Saw
The Hudson Theatres - MainStage (2/29-4/07)
A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Amazing Adventure
O'Melveny Park (2/24-2/24)
Mälkki Conducts Brahms in Los Angeles Mälkki Conducts Brahms
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/23-2/24)
Cabaret in Los Angeles Cabaret
Lineage Performing Arts Center (1/12-1/20)
LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: April 21 Anna Lapwood in Los Angeles LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: April 21 Anna Lapwood
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/21-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You