Terry Barber Has Announced THE GAY TENORS Tour

Tonys, Grammys, and Broadway, oh my! A dream team of artists has come together to do what producer Terry Barber says is “necessary good.” After building an impressive resume, touring with a multiple Grammy-winning group, and being hired as a soloist at many of the world's best venues, rare countertenor and producer Terry Barber announces “The Gay Tenors, a show that entertains with human rights messaging," he explains.

“This undeniable talent is showcasing at the biggest national booking conference in the USA (APAP) Friday night, January 12, at 10:20 p.m. and Saturday, January 13, at 6:30 p.m., Gibson suite, 2nd floor New York Hilton 1335 6th Ave. When people look back on the present day, they will recognize this as an era of representation. Minorities are finally being seen and heard,” Barber continues.

Attendance to showcases is free, but space is limited. The team invites celebrity friends and those who care about human rights to this and all future performances to show their support. They will sing the kind of repertoire one might expect from the original “Three Tenors” tour, but uniquely arranged for their voices and quite often with a twist that Barber hopes will cause his audience to think, affecting positive change in the human rights sphere. Expecting to appeal to a younger audience as well, the group will additionally feature the work of prominent gays in modern music like Freddie Mercury and Elton John.

“Our goal is to break down barriers through the beauty and emotion of the art we deliver: sincere, heart-throbbing, and laugh-out-loud musical storytelling," shares performer Benjamin Howard.

Clayton Phillips, the tour's director, served as multiple Tony-winning Harold Prince's assistant director for give years, on such shows as Kiss of the Spider Woman, Candide, and Parade. Clayton believes, "There are so many LGBTQ kids who deserve to be represented. It is not a choice but a fact of life that we are all born equal but uniquely different individuals. We all deserve love and understanding. So let's all say 'Gay' as often as we can."

"We can entertain, be role models, and also educate in a fun-loving way," says Broadway performer, Melvin Tunstall III.

Everyone in the group has dealt with discrimination, homophobia, heterosexism, and are confident they can make a difference with the right support. The Gay Tenors are applying for grant support from human rights foundations, considering corporations to partner with as sponsors, and can accept tax-deductible donations at this link via the 501(c3) organization Artists for a Cause Inc. info@A4AC.org