Terri Lyne Carrington And Samora Pinderhughes to Kick Off CAP UCLA's 2024 Lineup At Royce Hall

Click Here is thrilled to announce two exceptional performances set to enthrall audiences at Royce Hall this January and February. First, NEA Jazz Master, Terri Lyne Carrington, will perform her latest project New Standards, which spotlights female composers on Saturday, January 27 at 8 pm. Following this, multidisciplinary artist Samora Pinderhughes will perform The Healing Project on Thursday, February 1 at 8 pm. Tickets for both performances are available now at Click Here, by phone 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office.

Three-time Grammy Award winner and NEA Jazz Master, Terri Lyne Carrington has been heralded as a "true titan of jazz" by Forbes. She takes the Royce Hall stage on Saturday, January 27 at 8 pm performing her latest project, New Standards, which illuminates the works of women composers. Backed by an all-star band and featuring a dazzling lineup of special guests, including Ambrose Akinmusire, Ravi Coltrane, Dianne Reeves and more, this performance explores the expansive universe of jazz. From soulful ballads to experimental compositions, New Standards promises a night of unparalleled musical exploration.

Carrington is not only an exceptional drummer but also a producer and educator. Beginning her illustrious career at the age of 10 in Boston, she has dedicated her journey to phenomenal musicality and championing inclusivity in jazz, specifically elevating the voices of women, trans and non-binary individuals. Carrington serves as Founder and Artistic Director of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice as well as Artistic Director for Next Jazz Legacy program, a collaboration with New Music USA. She has performed on more than 100 recordings over her 40-year career and has toured and recorded with luminaries such as Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Stan Getz, Esperanza Spalding and numerous others. Her artistry and commitment to education has earned her honorary doctorates from York University, Manhattan School of Music and Berklee College of Music and her curatorial work and music direction has been featured in many prestigious institutions internationally.

Multidisciplinary artist Samora Pinderhughes brings his latest work, The Healing Project, to the Royce Hall stage on Thursday, February 1 at 8 pm. Described by The New York Times as "one of the most affecting singer-songwriters today, in any genre," Pinderhughes is joined by special guests for a profound examination of the U.S. prison industrial complex. The Healing Project, conceived in 2014 by Pinderhughes, set out to interrogate systemic oppression and articulate paths to individual and communal healing by bringing together the stories of people impacted by structural violence. Through original music and film, the performance amplifies the testimonials of those affected by incarceration, policing, violence and detention.

Known for his carefully crafted songs with striking intimacy and radically honest lyrics, Pinderhughes invites the audience to embark on a palpably empathetic journey. The Healing Project unites those who have been silenced with storytellers, creating a deeply affecting art rooted in connectivity and compassion.

The CAP UCLA 2024 winter programs continue on Friday, February 9 with Martha Redbone's Roots Project and on Saturday, February 10 with the return of J Ivy's Poetry Uncut.

CALENDAR EDITORS, PLEASE NOTE:

CAP UCLA presents

Terri Lyne Carrington, New Standards: Saturday, January 27 at 8 pm

Samora Pinderhughes and Friends,The Healing Project: Thursday, February 1 at 8 pm

Royce Hall

10745 Dickson Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90095

ABOUT CAP UCLA

Click Here (CAP UCLA) is the public-facing research and presenting organization for the performing arts at the University of California, Los Angeles—one of the world's leading public research universities. We are housed within the UCLA School of the Arts & Architecture along with the Hammer and Fowler museums. The central pursuit of our work as an organization is to sustain the diversity of contemporary performing artists while celebrating their contributions to culture. We acknowledge, amplify and support artists through major presentations, commissions and creative development initiatives. Our programs offer audiences a direct connection to the ideas, perspectives and concerns of living artists. Through the lens of dance, theater, music, literary arts, digital media arts and collaborative disciplines, informed by diverse racial and cultural backgrounds, artists and audiences come together in our theaters and public spaces to explore new ways of seeing that expands our understanding of the world we live in now.

Like CAP UCLA on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. #CAPUCLA