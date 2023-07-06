TRIPPING ON LIFE Wins The Hollywood Encore Producers' Award; Encore Performance Set For This Month

The sold-out production of “Tripping on Life," written and performed by the legendary actress Lin Shaye and directed by Robert Galinsky wins the 2023 Hollywood Encore Producer's Award. Tripping on Life," will get an encore performance on July 19 at 7 PM at Hudson Backstage Theatre @ Hudson Theaters.

Audiences will be mesmerized by Lin Shaye's raw talent and unflinching portrayal of a woman's life forever changed by a tumultuous event in 1968. Tripping on Life" is an introspective exploration of personal growth set against the backdrop of the vibrant and transformative 1960s. Known for its political outrage, artistic expression, and unconventional love, the era set the stage for a life-altering experience that shaped Lin Shaye's journey. Through her powerful performance, Shaye shares her intimate story, delving into the depths of emotion and resilience.

The creative team behind "Tripping on Life" includes Sound Design by Lee Landey and Light Artist Consultant Joshua White, of the "Joshua Light Show." Produced by Robert Galinsky,

Gina Rugolo Judd and Lin Shaye and the Hollywood Fringe Festival, this production promises to be an immersive and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Lin Shaye, renowned as both an icon of the absurd and the macabre showcases her extraordinary versatility in "Tripping on Life." With a filmography spanning from the classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Critters" to iconic roles in "Dumb & Dumber," "Kingpin," and "There's Something About Mary," Shaye's dynamic performances have captivated audiences worldwide. Named the official "Godmother of Horror" by Wizard World Comic Con, Shaye's portrayal in James Wan's "Insidious" franchise, which grossed over half a billion dollars globally, solidified her status as a beloved figure in the genre. Recent highlights include a Daytime Emmy win for her appearance on Netflix's "Eastsiders" and memorable roles in Supermassive Games' hit horror videogame "The Quarry" and Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels."

Robert Galinsky, the visionary director and producer of "Tripping on Life," is a multifaceted talent recognized for his contributions to theater, film, and poetry. His impressive body of work includes directing and co-writing over 50 TEDx Talks, debuting Off-Broadway at the renowned Cherry Lane Theater with the critically acclaimed solo show "The Bench, A Homeless Love Story," and receiving a NY State Council on the Arts Grant for his musical "Endurance." Galinsky's expertise in coaching and directing extends to notable individuals such as 50 Cent, Noah Emmerich, Gary Cole, and NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James.

"Tripping on Life" will be showcased at the esteemed Hudson Backstage Theatre @ Hudson Theatres, located at 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased at www.HollywoodFringe.org.