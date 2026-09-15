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TOTAL HORROR SHOW to Open as Immersive Horror Musical

The production features music by Jared Goode and stars Daniel Montgomery, Josh Nadler, Teri Gamble, and Philip Rodriguez.

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TOTAL HORROR SHOW to Open as Immersive Horror Musical

After a successful run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June, GoodSpells will present TOTAL HORROR SHOW, adapted from the Midnight Musicals podcast musical of the same name, as a fully-immersive horror musical experience this October and November at Catcher in the Rye bar in Toluca Lake, California, directed by Victoria Spelman, with book and songs by Jared Goode.

Audience members join the search party as Wesley, Ben, and Nash reunite to search for their college friend, Oliver, who has gone missing. As the moon rises, so do interpersonal tensions, mysteries unfold, and the night takes a delightfully wicked turn.

Lovers of the immersive will be right in the middle of the show, with plenty of opportunities to interact with the characters and the space. Those less interested in interactivity can sit back and sip a cocktail while the chaos ensues.

It's creepy! It's campy! It's super gay! A night full of catchy songs, memorable characters, and the sexiest werewolf transformation you've ever seen!

TOTAL HORROR SHOW features original songs by Jared Goode, with arrangements by James Edwards and Jesse Vargas. Stage Management is provided by Abbs Stoiber and the cast of TOTAL HORROR SHOW features Daniel Montgomery, Josh Nadler, Teri Gamble, Philip Rodriguez, Adam Winney, and Courtney McGowan.

Shows are October 17, 24 and November 7, 14 at 7pm and 9:30pm at Catcher in the Rye, 10550 Riverside Dr, Toluca Lake, CA 91602. All tickets come with a cocktail (NA options available).

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