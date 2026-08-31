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THE WISH at Foolish Production Co Adds New Cast Members

New cast joins Sarah Hinchcliff and Mikey Mulhearn's politically charged production at The Collective in Los Angeles.

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THE WISH at Foolish Production Co Adds New Cast Members

Foolish Production Co has additional casting for its immersive and political The Wish. Joining Sarah Hinchcliff, Lindsay Mayberry, and Avery Lynch are Katherine Landreth, Cristina Glezoro, Kolton Kolbaba, Genesis De Castro, Amanda Charney, and Libby Wahlmeier.

The Wish: A Manual for a Last-Ditch Effort to Save Abortion in the United States Through Theater, is an urgent and electrifying piece that blends satire, ritual, and theatrical activism to confront the erosion of reproductive rights. This immersive, bold, and engaging production will bring audiences center stage with their fight for the right to choose. In a time of political uncertainty, Foolish reimagines the stage as a battleground for justice, where art and advocacy collide in unexpected ways.

The Production team includes Celina Lee Surniak (Intimacy and Fight Director), Ray Jones (Lighting Designer), Katherine Landreth (Costume Designer), Sarah Hinchcliff (Director), and Mikey Mulhearn (Director).

The Wish will be presented Thursday thru Saturdays in September beginning September 12th, 2024 through September 28th, 2025 at 'The Collective' located at 1017 N Orange Dr Los Angeles, CA. A full schedule and information on tickets is available online by visiting foolishproductionco.org/thewish. Tickets are $10-$50

The Wish is part of our 8th #FoolishTogether year. The year brings together tales of advocacy, magic, and mischief. The year includes a partnership with the LA County Library in a newly adapted production of Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare, a one night Twelfth Night or What You Will by William Shakespeare, and spring production yet to be announced in partnership with The Witch's Cottage.

*Graphic designed by Foolish Production Co

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