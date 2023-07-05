THE TEMPEST Extended Through Late July at Antaeus Theatre Company

Director Nike Doukas brings out the musicality of the Bard’s most poetic and magical comedy, adding original music, live musicians and on-stage Foley effects.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Antaeus Theatre Company has extended the run of Shakespeare’s The Tempest through July 30. Director Nike Doukas brings out the musicality of the Bard’s most poetic and magical comedy, adding original music, live musicians and on-stage Foley effects. An enchanted storm strands a banished Duke's enemies on his isle of exile. Through magic, misadventure and forgiveness, the Duke, his daughter, his foes and the island spirits are all liberated from the prisons of their pasts to the glorious promise of their futures.

Performance Details: 

WHO:
• Written by William Shakespeare
• Directed Nike Doukas
• Starring Bernard K. Addison, John Allee, JD Cullum, Elinor Gunn, John Harvey, Adrian LaTourelle, Saundra McClain, Peter Mendoza, Erin Pineda, Anja Racić, Peter Van Norden
• Musicians: John Allee on piano, JD Cullum on guitar and John Harvey on percussion
• Presented by Antaeus Theatre Company

WHEN: 
Performances continue through July 30:
• Fridays at 8 p.m.: July 7. July 14, July 21, July 28
• Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.: July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29 (no Saturday matinee on July 29)
• Sundays at 2 p.m.: July 9, July 16, July 23, July 30
• Mondays at 8 p.m.: July 10, July 17, July 24

WHERE:
Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center
110 East Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
(between N. Brand Blvd. and Artsakh Ave.)

PARKING:
First 90 minutes free, then $2 per hour in Glendale Marketplace garage located at 120 S. Artsakh Ave. (between Broadway and Harvard)

TICKET PRICES:
$40




