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THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Open at Martinez Campbell Theater

The production features Nathaniel Howe and Kit Town as Brad and Janet, with Avery Oleole as Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

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THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Open at Martinez Campbell Theater

Onstage Repertory Theatre has announced a live stage production of Richard O'Brien's cult classic rock musical, The Rocky Horror Show, running from October 30 through November 22, 2026, at the Martinez Campbell Theater.

Part musical, part rock concert, and part wild midnight party, the show follows newly engaged sweethearts Brad (Nathaniel Howe) and Janet (Kit Town) after their car breaks down outside a spooky, isolated mansion belonging to the charismatic and eccentric transvestite scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Avery Oleole) and his servants Riff- Raff (Jocie Purcell), Magenta (Hayley Finnetti) and Columbia (Annabella Guaragna). What ensues is a hilarious, scandalous, and unforgettable journey of liberation, rock 'n' roll, and self-discovery.

'We aren't just putting on a play; we are inviting the audience into a full-scale, electrifying experience,' says Dianna Schepers Director. Audiences are encouraged to lean into the tradition—dress up as their favorite character or don glam or sci-fi attire and get ready for a night of pure theatrical freedom. “Virgins” are welcome too!

True to Rocky Horror tradition, audience participation is strongly encouraged. Approved prop bags, or Survival Kits will be available for purchase at the door containing classic interactive items (such as newspapers, glow sticks, and noisemakers). Outside food, rice and toast, is strictly prohibited inside the auditorium to protect the venue. One performance (November 7) is deemed a “non-participation” day where you can experience the musical without interruption.


Photo Credit: Sara Nicole Mindful Photography
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