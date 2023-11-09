THE MUSIC MAN A Tale of Love, Music, and Miracles Takes the Stage in Malibu, November 3

The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division's Theatre and Music Departments will present the beloved Luciana and Daniel Forge Fall Musical “The Music Man” in Smothers Theatre starting on Friday, Nov. 10.

Performances are on Nov. 10–12 and Nov. 16–18 at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances on Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members of the Center for the Arts Guild are invited to a special backstage tour before the Nov. 18 performance.

"I think when people think of ‘The Music Man,' they certainly think of Harold Hill, the man who comes to town and sweeps Marian the librarian off her feet," says Kelly Todd, Director of “The Music Man” and Assistant Professor of Theatre at Pepperdine. "As I've explored this show with this cast, there are greater forces at work [such as] the way music and dance can bring community together, how bridges can be built through the arts and how seeing yourself reflected in another can change your outlook on life. This story is about a miracle, and that miracle happens every day. It is love. Love of your partner, love of your child, love of your neighbor. We invite you to come see our miracle."

The show's classic score is brought to life on stage through larger than life characters and dynamic dance numbers that tell a sweet story of love, community and music. Pepperdine's performances feature an all-student cast, including Jackson Murrieta, Hannah Sedlacek, Spencer Williams, Reece McDaniel, Kayla Bryant, Chloe Higgins, Joshua Wilson, Tessa Hemphill, John Silva, Jace Vendelin, Gannon Hays, Nick Gerding, Lucy Schene, Jamison Rosales, Sarai Flores, Carys Rees-Baker, Cole Wagner, Jack Cottrel, Kaiya Treash, Claire Jansen, Zoe O'Donnell, Mandy Tatum, Annalia Garrett, Cokie Daniel, and Brooklyn Carter-Moore.

Tickets are available now and priced at $20 for the public, $10 for full-time Pepperdine students and $16 for Pepperdine faculty and staff. To purchase tickets, visit the Click Here or call the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts box office at (310) 506-4522.