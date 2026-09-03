THE LAST SONG Solo Show to Return to Los Angeles

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Edinburgh Festival favourite and London Critics' Choice, Eduardo will return to Los Angeles following a sold-out run in the city, bringing his solo show, The Last Song, to audiences once again. Performances will run October 4-25 at the Whitefire Theatre.

A powerful and deeply moving journey through love, memory, and the enduring power of music, this unforgettable solo performance follows a mariachi facing his final moments as he reflects on a life shaped by passion, sacrifice, and song.

As death approaches, he must come to terms with the choice that has defined him forever: the music that gave him a voice, or the woman he loved. A haunting, heartfelt theatrical experience celebrating love, loss, and the soul of mariachi tradition.

Eduardo Enrikez is a Mexican-born writer, actor, and performer whose career spans theatre, film, and television across the UK and the United States. A graduate of the prestigious Royal Academy of Music in London, Eduardo began his professional career in the UK, where his West End and European credits include the original West End production of On Your Feet! at the London Coliseum, as well as The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged, Eating Raoul, Time Square Angel, Saturday Night Fever, and Hair.

His extensive regional theatre credits include American Mariachi, Destiny of Desire (which went on to The Goodman Theatre), Miss Saigon, Sweet Charity, Cabaret, Blood Brothers, Ragtime, Bat Boy: The Musical, The Musical of Musicals, The Musical!, and Schoolhouse Rock, among others. His performances have earned recognition including an Inland Empire Award for Best Actor, an Ada Award for Best Actor, and multiple nominations.

As a writer and performer, Eduardo's work is inspired by his cultural heritage, love of music, and belief in the power of storytelling. His acclaimed solo show has been recognised as an Edinburgh Festival favourite and a London Critics' Choice, following a sold-out run in Los Angeles.

Eduardo is also a filmmaker and writer, with screen credits including Sin Frontera, which earned Best Actor recognition at the Seattle Film Festival, along with appearances in film and television projects including Stigma, Emilio, Jornada al Norte, Dog Tags, The Bridge, and Locked Up Abroad. He is an Associate of the Royal Academy of Music in London.

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