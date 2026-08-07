TEXAS SODOMY World Premiere to Open at Whitefire Theatre

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Texas Sodomy: The Incredible True Story of Lawrence v. Texas, a world premiere play written and directed by Howard Skora, will play the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks September 10–October 24. The cast will feature Drew Droege along with (in alphabetical order) Jabari, Matt McConkey, Celeste Pechous, Aaron Tone, Tom Trudgeon, and Dylan Vox. Scott Victor Nelson is principal cover. Alternate for the role of Tyron Garner is Deonte Marcel, who will appear in two October performances, dates to be announced.

There will be two preview performances on Thursday, September 10, and Friday, September 11, at 8pm, and opening is set for Saturday, September 12, at 8pm. Performances will continue on Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 7pm (September 20 & 27), and Sunday at 2pm (October 4, 11, 18). The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, 91423. Preview tickets start at $35, regular tickets range from $45–$60, and they may be obtained online at www.TexasSodomy.com.

Houston, 1998. John Lawrence and Tyron Garner are arrested under Texas's 'Homosexual Conduct' law. What begins as a drunken arrest grows into a constitutional battle stretching from Houston to Washington, DC. Texas Sodomy follows two ordinary working-class men and Lane Lewis—a Houston bartender and activist who becomes their closest ally and protector—as they join an unlikely coalition of lawyers and activists in a pivotal chapter of the American civil rights movement. Blending sharp comedy, gripping drama, and intimate character study, Texas Sodomy reveals the extraordinary human story behind one of the most important civil rights decisions in modern American history.

Scenic design is by Charlie Harris and Dusti Cunningham, lighting and sound designs are by Mitch Rosander, costume design is by Ben Phen and Aaron Mendoza, and projection design is by John Knowles. Mitch Rosander also serves as stage manager and assistant director. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

Drew Droege has performed Off-Broadway in the hit musical Titanique and in his own plays Messy White Gays, Happy Birthday Doug, and Bright Colors and Bold Patterns. He can be seen in this year's Stop! That! Train! directed by Adam Shankman and last year's Queer directed by Luca Guadagnino. He is an alum and regular performer with The Groundlings, The Golden Girlz Live, and he is the internet's only Chloe Sevigny impersonator.

Howard Skora is a Los Angeles-based playwright, director, and screenwriter known for his plays Freud on Cocaine, Gaslight House, Damaged Furniture, and Miserable with an Ocean View. Freud on Cocaine enjoyed sold-out Los Angeles runs in 2023 and 2024, was produced in Portland in 2026 by Fuse Theatre Ensemble and begins a European tour in October. Damaged Furniture also had a successful 2026 production at Boca Stage. Texas Sodomy marks his fifth world premiere at the Whitefire Theatre.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming