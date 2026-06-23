THE JURY GAME to Receive Staged Reading at Theatre 40
By: A.A. Cristi
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The Most Happy Fella
North Coast Repertory Theatre (6/03-6/28)
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A Haunting Revue II
Impro Theatre (6/06-6/26) PHOTOS
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Born This Cabaret
Renberg Theatre (6/24-6/24)
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Bus People – A Hilarious & Optimistic Take on L.A. Public Transit
The Actors Company (6/06-6/28)
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MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre (6/17-6/28) PHOTOS VIDEOS
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Mike Blaha: Pivotal Nomad
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/24)
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My Life is a Sonnet
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/27)
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STRAITJACKET SIRENS
The Three Clubs (6/01-6/30)
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Storytellers Theater: PINOCCHIO @ Sac Fine Arts
Sacramento Fine Arts Center (6/26-6/26)
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The Show Has Been Cancelled (Due to the End of The World)
Broadwater Second Stage (6/16-6/27)