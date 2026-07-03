LAKEFRONT TO Make U.S. Premiere At Theatre 40

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Ever get the feeling you've lost your moxie?

Retirees Christina and Robert were feeling that way when they met at a wedding a few weeks ago. During the reception, their intoxicated selves concocted an idea to help them get over their respective anxieties. Renting a lakefront cabin seemed like a great idea at the time---but now that they're sober, they have to go through with it. They have rented a lakefront cabin together to see if spending a night or two together, to test the intimacy waters, can help them find their mojo again. What could go wrong?

Norm Foster is Canada's most popular and commercially successful playwright. He is sometimes referred to as 'the Canadian Neil Simon.' He's a particular favorite of Theatre Forty audiences. His many, many plays include The Love List, Opening Night, A Clean Brush, Renovations for Six, Screwball Comedy, They're Found in Trees, and so many more.

Larry Eisenberg directs. The recipient of an MFA from CalArts, he won a Drama-Logue Award for directing the World Premiere adaptation of Isaac Bashevis Singer's Stories for Children. He served as Co-artistic Director at Lonny Chapman Group Repertory Theatre where he directed numerous productions including Harold and Maude, Chaim's Love Song, Over the River and Through the Woods, The Trip to Bountiful, The Poor of New York, and more. His play Nautilus was adapted into the film Fish Don't Blink starring Lea Thompson and Dee Wallace Stone. He is also an actor.

Larry's cast for Lakefront includes Daniel Leslie, Mouchette Van Helsdingen and Michael Gabiano.

Performances will take place July 23- August 23, 2026. Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Performances will take place at Theatre Forty, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre located at 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the Theatre 40 website or by calling (310) 364-0535.

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