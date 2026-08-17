THE GREAT GOD PAN to Open at CSULA's Arena Theater

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Donald Rizzo, a third-year MFA candidate at Cal State LA, will direct a production of Amy Herzog's The Great God Pan in the Arena Theater at California State University, Los Angeles. Performances will take place Friday, August 28 at 8 p.m., Saturday, August 29 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, August 30 at 4 p.m. General admission tickets are $7.18, including a $5 ticket price and $2.18 fee.

The Great God Pan follows the fallout that occurs when a possible childhood trauma comes to light and throws several lives into a tailspin. Unsettling and deeply compassionate, the play tells the intimate story of what is lost and won when a hidden truth is unloosed into the world.

The cast features Michael Malanga* as Jamie, Jill Karrenbrock* as Paige, Elizabeth Ivy Southard* as Cathy, Don Baldaramos* as Doug, and Judy Nazemetz* as Polly, all appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. Cal State LA students Ryan Michael Dunn and Azul Diaz will appear as Frank and Joelle, respectively.

The creative team includes director Donald Rizzo, scenic designer Em Perez, lighting designer Johnny Sandova, assistant lighting designer Bethany Tasi, stage manager Nova Luna, and assistant stage manager Maddy Wong. The production runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. Due to its heavy subject matter, the production is recommended for ages 16 and older.

The Arena Theater is located at 5151 State University Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90032. Attendees can park in Parking Lot C for $11 per vehicle and follow signs to the Arena Theater, located across from the State Playhouse in the Theater Building.

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