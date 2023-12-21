THE BEST OF EVAN AND ZANE: WITH ORCHESTRA to be Presented at The Nocturne Theatre in January

New Los Angeles-based production company BROADWEST ENTERTAINMENT will present the world premiere of THE BEST OF EVAN AND ZANE: WITH ORCHESTRA on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 8:00 PM 10:30 PM.

Says Zane Carney, "Composing the arrangements for this upcoming orchestral 'Best Of EVAN + ZANE' concert has felt like such a natural extension of what our band is known for. Evan takes songs to magical new places by how she interprets them, and I try to support that through what I hope are some surprising and dynamic musical choices.”

CARNEY continues, “What's so exciting about our upcoming orchestral show is that instead of me just playing guitar for the whole show, we'll now have 28 musicians on-stage with everything from English Horn to Harp to Bass Trombone communicating my ideas and supporting Evan's otherworldly voice with even more depth. We're so excited about this show!"

The show will feature music spanning across the various themes the band has performed over the years. Among those songs, guests may hear soaring new takes on “Creep”, “Here Comes The Rain Again”, “Don't Dream It's Over”, and many more.

Tickets are $75-$170, in addition to a processing fee. A livestream option is available for $35. All tickets may be purchased at www.BroadWestEntertainment.com.

THE NOCTURNE THEATRE is located at 324 N. Orange St. Glendale, Ca 91203.

EVAN + ZANE is a band formed by award-winning actor/vocalist Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” Across The Universe, Thirteen, The Wrestler) and Grammy-nominated guitarist/singer-songwriter Zane Carney (John Mayer, Avril Lavigne, U2's Spider-Man on Broadway).

BROADWEST ENTERTAINMENT, started in 2023, is a live entertainment company created with the purpose of reinvigorating the show and performance community in Los Angeles. Aiming to always present new works and beloved works in new ways, BWE's values include inclusion, education, celebration, and reverence for the history of live arts and the communities that brought it to where it is today.

