TAPE A New Play Opens At Thymele Arts In Hollywood, May 12

Tape, a play written by Stephen Belber. Directed by J.C. Gafford. Produced by Harry, Summer, Joe Clabby and Sarah Finn at Thymele Arts, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90029.

Running May 12- May 14, 2023. Fri. & Sat. at 8:00 p.m., Sun. at 2:30 p.m.. Reservations: Click Here.

Jon, an aspiring filmmaker on the verge of hitting it big, hooks up for the weekend with his best friend from high school, Vince, a volunteer fireman who makes his money selling dope. Jon's new film is being shown at a festival in Lansing, Michigan, and Vince has come from Oakland to see it.

Over the course of the evening, Vince finally gets Jon to admit that ten years ago he date-raped Amy Randall, a girl whom they both dated in high school-only then to reveal that he's taped their entire conversation. and not only that, he's invited Amy to have dinner with them that night. Beneath its suspenseful, high-stakes surface, Tape examines questions of motive, memory, truth and perception.

J.C. Gafford directs a cast that includes Harry Summer, Joe Clabby and Sarah Finn.

J.C. Gafford's recent directing work includes Postcards from a Bench, Three Blind Dates: See How They Run, and The Notorious M.O.M.s. He is a self-described Theatre Generalist (director, designer, actor) with over thirty years of credits.

Stephen Belber is the playwright. He is the author of 36 plays, including Match, a Tony nominee. He was a contributing writer for The Laramie Project and its sequel. For television, he has written multiple teleplays for the series Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Tommy. He directed a feature film version of his play Management starring Jennifer Aniston.