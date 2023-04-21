Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TAPE A New Play Opens At Thymele Arts In Hollywood, May 12

J.C. Gafford directs a cast that includes Harry Summer, Joe Clabby and Sarah Finn.

Apr. 21, 2023  

TAPE A New Play Opens At Thymele Arts In Hollywood, May 12

Tape, a play written by Stephen Belber. Directed by J.C. Gafford. Produced by Harry, Summer, Joe Clabby and Sarah Finn at Thymele Arts, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90029.

Running May 12- May 14, 2023. Fri. & Sat. at 8:00 p.m., Sun. at 2:30 p.m.. Reservations: Click Here.

Jon, an aspiring filmmaker on the verge of hitting it big, hooks up for the weekend with his best friend from high school, Vince, a volunteer fireman who makes his money selling dope. Jon's new film is being shown at a festival in Lansing, Michigan, and Vince has come from Oakland to see it.

Over the course of the evening, Vince finally gets Jon to admit that ten years ago he date-raped Amy Randall, a girl whom they both dated in high school-only then to reveal that he's taped their entire conversation. and not only that, he's invited Amy to have dinner with them that night. Beneath its suspenseful, high-stakes surface, Tape examines questions of motive, memory, truth and perception.

J.C. Gafford directs a cast that includes Harry Summer, Joe Clabby and Sarah Finn.

J.C. Gafford's recent directing work includes Postcards from a Bench, Three Blind Dates: See How They Run, and The Notorious M.O.M.s. He is a self-described Theatre Generalist (director, designer, actor) with over thirty years of credits.

Stephen Belber is the playwright. He is the author of 36 plays, including Match, a Tony nominee. He was a contributing writer for The Laramie Project and its sequel. For television, he has written multiple teleplays for the series Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Tommy. He directed a feature film version of his play Management starring Jennifer Aniston.




Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of Star Wars With RETURN OF THE JEDI At The El Capitan Thea
Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of 'Star Wars With RETURN OF THE JEDI At The El Capitan Theatre
The El Capitan Theatre is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Lucasfilm's “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” with an opening night fan event and a Trilogy Day. All tickets for “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” are on sale now.
Julia Morizawas Animated Short DRAGONFLY To Make Festival Premiere At 2023 Los Angeles Asi Photo
Julia Morizawa's Animated Short DRAGONFLY To Make Festival Premiere At 2023 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
Writer/producer/actor Julia Morizawa's compelling animated short film DRAGONFLY will make its Los Angeles Premiere at the 39th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival on Sunday, May 7th at 8PM, at the Japanese American National Museum. The film will be screened in the 'Lost and Found' animation program, depicting discarded dreams, forgotten memories, missing pieces and where it can be put back together again.
Little Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This Month Photo
Little Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This Month
Little Fish Theatre in downtown San Pedro will present two limited-run performances of Hollywood Fringe Award-winning pieces: Di Lady Di and Queen of Fishtown.
World Premiere of BACK Porch to Open at Victory Theatre Center in June Photo
World Premiere of BACK Porch to Open at Victory Theatre Center in June
Performances of Back Porch take place on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m. from June 2 through July 9 at The Victory Theatre Center.

