TANK AND THE BANGAS to Perform at Skirball Cultural Center for U.S. 250th Anniversary

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The Skirball Cultural Center will present a live performance by the Grammy-winning band Tank and the Bangas with an opening set by Butter Funk Family on Thursday, July 2 in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States. Hailing from the birthplace of American music, New Orleans' Tank and the Bangas serve as a contemporary embodiment of the city's musical legacy and the country's cultural fabric through their mix of spoken word poetry, jazz, soul and hip-hop. Butter Funk Family honors funk's deep roots in American rhythm and blues, soul, and jazz, creating music tailor-made for a magnanimous celebration.

"We're so excited to welcome Tank and the Bangas and Butter Funk Family to the Skirball's backyard birthday party in celebration of the founding of the U.S.,” said Marlene Braga, Vice President, Public Programs, Skirball Cultural Center. “Their musicianship and messages of love, resilience, equity, and hope reflect the rich mosaic that defines America. In these uncertain times, these artists bring the perfect nourishment to feed our spirits, inviting everyone to dance, connect, and echo 'one love' in honor of American independence."

With a vibrance that could only come from New Orleans, lead vocalist Tarriona "Tank" Ball of Tank and the Bangas has stretched her vocals over quirky raps, poetry, and rich melodies since the release of Think Tank in 2013. Four years later, the band had a viral breakthrough as the winners of the NPR Tiny Desk Contest. Following their 2025 Grammy win for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, Tank and the Bangas arrive at the Skirball on the heels of their forthcoming album The Last Balloon, to be released May 15, 2026. A dynamic blend of soul, hip-hop, and forward-thinking R&B, The Last Balloon is the latest chapter for the New Orleans ensemble renowned for wildly interactive live shows packed with call-and-response moments, handclaps, and joyful grooves that turn the room into a shared celebration.

The evening begins with a set by funk collective Butter Funk Family. Led by two-time Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum powerhouse artist, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Printz Board (Black Eyed Peas, Mark Ronson, Cee Lo Green), Butter Funk Family unlocks an undeniable and unbreakable groove with no shortage of grit and gusto. As if stepping right out of spaceship from the ‘70s and into a post-social media world in dire need of connection, Butter Funk Family channels the energy of classic funk for the 21st century and beyond.

Held in the picturesque setting of the Skirball's Taper Courtyard, this concert kicks off the Skirball Cultural Center's summertime music programming, which will be followed by the free annual Sunset Concerts series to be announced in May.

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