Video: THE MONSTERS at La Jolla Playhouse First Look
Ngozi Anyanwu and Sullivan Jones star in the sibling drama exploring forgiveness through mixed martial arts.
La Jolla Playhouse has shared a new clip from its current world premiere production of THE MONSTERS, offering a closer look at the sibling drama that opened earlier this month at the Mandell Weiss Forum in La Jolla, California.
THE MONSTERS centers on two estranged siblings, BIG and LIL, whose lives have diverged sharply since BIG's unexplained departure years ago. BIG has built a reputation as an aging but formidable presence in the local mixed martial arts circuit, while LIL has quietly tracked his career from a distance. When she appears on his doorstep, the two are forced into a reckoning that has less to do with fighting and more to do with forgiveness. Award-winning playwright Ngozi Anyanwu, who also wrote the piece, stars alongside Sullivan Jones, known for his work on HBO's THE GILDED AGE. The San Francisco Chronicle described the production as something that "hits hard and hugs harder."
The production is directed by Tamilla Woodard and choreographed by Adesola Osakalumi. A co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, THE MONSTERS runs through June 28 in the Playhouse's Mandell Weiss Forum.
BroadwayWorld has followed the production closely since its announcement. Our review praised the play's emotional depth, noting that its greatest strength lies in the family story at its center, and a trailer released last week offered audiences an earlier preview of the production.
|
The Most Happy Fella
North Coast Repertory Theatre (6/03-6/28)
|
A Haunting Revue II
Impro Theatre (6/06-6/26) PHOTOS
|
Bus People – A Hilarious & Optimistic Take on L.A. Public Transit
The Actors Company (6/06-6/28)
|
MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre (6/17-6/28) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Mike Blaha: Pivotal Nomad
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/24)
|
My Life is a Sonnet
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/27)
|
STRAITJACKET SIRENS
The Three Clubs (6/01-6/30)
|
The Show Has Been Cancelled (Due to the End of The World)
Broadwater Second Stage (6/16-6/27)
|
Dancing Queens! A Mamma Mia Drag Musical Parody
Hamburger Mary's (6/20-8/22)
|
Tristan and Yseult
Electric Company Theatre (6/02-6/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW