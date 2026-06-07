THE MONSTERS Trailer Released Ahead of La Jolla Playhouse World Premiere

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La Jolla Playhouse has released a trailer for its world premiere production of THE MONSTERS, offering audiences a first look at the sibling drama set against the backdrop of the local mixed martial arts circuit. The video introduces the central conflict between two estranged siblings whose reunion forces a reckoning with years of absence, resentment, and unspoken love.

Written by Ngozi Anyanwu — who also stars in the production — THE MONSTERS follows BIG, a man who has spent his life being labeled a monster by the world around him, and his younger sister LIL, who has quietly tracked his career from the shadows for years. When LIL appears unexpectedly on BIG's doorstep, the two are pulled into a fight far more complicated than anything BIG faces in the ring: a battle for forgiveness and reconnection. Sullivan Jones, known for his work on HBO's The Gilded Age, stars opposite Anyanwu as BIG.

Directed by Tamilla Woodard and choreographed by Adesola Osakalumi, the production runs in the Mandell Weiss Forum as a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre. THE MONSTERS marks a world premiere for the Playhouse, with performances running June 2 through 28.

BroadwayWorld has been following the production closely ahead of its opening. The full cast and creative team were announced earlier this month, and our review praised the production's emotional depth and thrilling physicality in equal measure.

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