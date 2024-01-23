Steve Tyrell Returns to Catalina's For Valentine's Day

Catalina Popescu, the Catalina of the iconic Catalina Jazz Club announces the Valentine's Day return of one of Hollywood's most famous and favorite performers and crooners, the Grammy Award-winning Steve Tyrell.

This Valentine's Day, Wednesday February 14 and Thursday February 15 Tyrell and his band will charm audiences at his Los Angeles Valentine's Day home and this year marks his 25th year performing all his favorite tunes on this day of love and romance at Catalina Jazz Club.

Steve will share songs from his new album “Shade of Ray” which honors the legendary Ray Charles creating two perfect evenings to dine, sing and create memories with your date, family or friends. Audiences can expect lyrical highlights from his career.

Catalina Jazz is celebrating its own anniversary of 37 years. Catalina and Steve Tyrell are together honorting many years of friendship and their love of music and Valentine's Day.

Grammy Award-winning producer and vocalist Steve Tyrell “brings a touch of Texas grit to the Great American Songbook,” this according to the San Francisco Chronicle. That makes sense since Tyrell hails from the Lone Star State. He was just 19 when he left Houston and headed to New York to begin his career in the music business. Since then he has achieved great success as a singer, producer, musical supervisor, and radio host. His breakthrough performances in Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride II helped Tyrell reinvent and re-popularize classic pop standards for a modern-day audience. His hits, “The Way You Look Tonight,” “The Simple Life,” “Crush On You,” and “The Sunny Side of the Street,” have launched millions of romances. NASA took a particular liking to his iconic version of “The Sunny Side of the Street,” and used it to wake up the astronauts in outer space!

As an artist, 12 of 13 of his American Standards albums have achieved Top 5 status on Billboard's Jazz charts, including his #1 smash album, A Song For You, which was released in 2018 and features songs by Van Morrison, Joe Cocker, Ray Charles and Leon Russell, among others. His album, The Disney Standards, landed in the Top 10. His first album, A New Standard, was among the best-selling jazz albums for more than 5 years. Steve is currently in the process of putting the finishing touches on his 13th album Shades of Ray, his tribute to Ray Charles.

Steve has played for Heads of State, including Presidents Clinton, Bush, Trump, and President Santos of Columbia. He has also performed for the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Although Steve tours mainly with his band, he has also sung with some of the most renowned orchestras in the world. He has enjoyed multiple performances with The Boston Pops, The New York Pops, The Nashville Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, and The Houston Symphony.

Tyrell's work in the studio as a record producer has included collaborations with such diverse and legendary artists as Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Ray Charles, Linda Ronstadt, Aaron Neville, Bonnie Raitt and Blood Sweat and Tears, among many others. He produced Woody Allen's classic comedy album, Woody Allen - Stand Up Comic, as well as an album with the late Andy Griffith, which won the Grammy in 1995 for Gospel Album of the Year. His productions have earned over 11 GRAMMY Awards themselves.

As a songwriter, his songs have been recorded by such revered artists as Ray Charles, Diana Ross, LL Cool J, Elvis Presley, and blues legend Joe Bonamassa.

He has also worked as a music supervisor and music producer for film and TV, working with distinguished directors such as Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Nancy Meyers, Charles Shyer, Steven Soderbergh, and Hugh Wilson.

Aside from being a GRAMMY Award winner, Tyrell is a Daytime Emmy Award winner and has earned two Prime Time Emmy nominations. He's also garnered three Ace Nominations, the 2004 American Society of Young Musician's “All That Jazz Award,” a 2004 The Wellness Community “Human Spirit Award,” a 2006 Society of Singers “Lifetime Achievement Award,” 2008 Los Angeles Jazz Society's “Jazz Vocalist of the Year,” and 2013 City of Hope's “Goodwill Ambassador Award.”