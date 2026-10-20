Spotlight: ROCKY HORROR Original Stars Host Screenings Near You - Meet and Greet Tickets Still Available in Los Angeles

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The original stars of The Rocky Horror Picture Show are coming to Los Angeles on October 26, 2026, at The Wiltern for a Spooktacular screening event hosted by Barry Bostwick. Buy Tickets now for this unforgettable evening celebrating the cult classic film.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular Tour brings together rotating appearances by Barry Bostwick (the original Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (the original Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (the original Magenta). The Los Angeles date features Bostwick as your host for an immersive theatrical experience.

The evening includes a screening of the film in a stunning new 4K restoration, a live shadow cast performing alongside the movie, audience participation, a costume contest, and special V.I.P. Meet & Greet opportunities with the original cast members. V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are limited and still available.

The Spooktacular Tour visits cities across the country throughout October and early November. Get your tickets and secure your spot for a time-warp experience with Hollywood's most iconic Rocky Horror performers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 12 Hrs 20 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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