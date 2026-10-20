Spotlight: ROCKY HORROR Original Stars Host Screenings Near You - Meet and Greet Tickets Still Available in Los Angeles
"Time-Warp" with the Original Cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show! Spooktacular Screening Near You
The original stars of The Rocky Horror Picture Show are coming to Los Angeles on October 26, 2026, at The Wiltern for a Spooktacular screening event hosted by Barry Bostwick. Buy Tickets now for this unforgettable evening celebrating the cult classic film.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Spooktacular Tour brings together rotating appearances by Barry Bostwick (the original Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (the original Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (the original Magenta). The Los Angeles date features Bostwick as your host for an immersive theatrical experience.
The evening includes a screening of the film in a stunning new 4K restoration, a live shadow cast performing alongside the movie, audience participation, a costume contest, and special V.I.P. Meet & Greet opportunities with the original cast members. V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are limited and still available.
The Spooktacular Tour visits cities across the country throughout October and early November. Get your tickets and secure your spot for a time-warp experience with Hollywood's most iconic Rocky Horror performers.
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