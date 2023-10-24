Spooky Spectacle Awaits: Jaxx Theatricals And David Goldrake Present SMOKE & MIRRORS

Jaxx Theatricals has announced a spellbinding Halloween magic show that will leave audiences of all ages enchanted and amazed. "Smoke & Mirrors " promises an evening of mysterious illusions, otherworldly feats, and eerie entertainment in the heart of Los Angeles.

Prepare to be mystified and delighted as Las Vegas headliner and award-winning magician, David Goldrake, takes center stage at Jaxx Theatricals to weave a mesmerizing tapestry of magic, wonder, and thrills. As the moon rises on October 27th, 2023, "Smoke & Mirrors" will cast its spell on the audience, delivering 5 nights of unforgettable, spine-tingling entertainment.

Event Details:

Dates: October 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 2023

Times: (27, 28) 10:30 p.m. / (29, 30, 31) 8:00 p.m.

Location: Jaxx Theatricals - 1089 N Oxford Ave - Los Angeles, CA 90029

Award-winning illusionist and Las Vegas headliner David Goldrake is known as 'The International Man of Mystery'.

As a magician, speaker, and actor he has performed all over the world, and has amazed over 20.000.000 spectators in over 35 countries, including a 3 year residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

In 2010 he was awarded the coveted 'Mandrake d'Or' award and in 2015 he was awarded the world famous 'Merlin Award' as 'Best European Illusionist'. In 2017, he won the 'Best of Las Vegas' bronze award for 'Best New Magic Show' on the Las Vegas Strip.

Besides traveling the world, David Goldrake is also dedicated to numerous philanthropic projects. For him, 'giving back' is a responsibility. He uses his time and energy to support several organizations and plays an active role in raising awareness of them.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Jaxx Theatricals website or at the box office.

Don't miss out on the magic and mystique of this special Halloween event. Join us at Jaxx Theatricals on October 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 2023, for 5 nights you'll never forget. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.

Jaxx Theatricals, Inc. is an award-winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit fully inclusive theatre company, arts education organization and Cultural Arts Envoy to the USA representing American Musical Theatre with US Embassies around the world. Projects with the U.S. State Department include Broadway in Baku, Broadway in Fiji (starring the Choir from Disney's Moana film) and most recently, Broadway in Tunisia. Other professional producing credits include the two-time LA Ovation Award Nominated Chicago starring Tony winner, Katrina Lenk, the critically-acclaimed Los Angeles premiere of The Life, LA's 99-seat premiere of Matilda, Annie, A Chorus Line, three star-studded anniversary spectaculars celebrating their 5-, 10- and 15-year milestones and the world premiere play, Halfway to Gethsemane for the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

This October, Jaxx is producing a MURDER, MAGIC & MAYHEM series at the Jaxx Theatre in Hollywood. For MURDER: Andrew Lippa's Wild Party is now playing through Oct. 28 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm. The show is directed and choreographed by Jeremy Lucas, music directed by Adam McDonald and produced by Lucas, Jesus David Torres Morabito and Charisma Zenetzis.

For MAGIC, Jaxx welcomes award-winning, International Man of Mystery, David Goldrake in his new show, Smoke & Mirrors. The show runs Oct. 27-28 at 10:30pm and Oct. 29-31 at 8pm with a special séance on Halloween. And for MAYHEM, Jaxx has Kelsey Harper's Something Like...Musical on Oct. 26 at 7:30pm. Follow @jaxxtheatricals on instagram for information on shows and tickets.