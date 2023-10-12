Special Guest Director Lisa Portes to Discuss QUIXOTE NUEVO on Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Catch an exclusive interview with Director Lisa Portes and learn more about the captivating production "QUIXOTE NUEVO".
Prepare for an exciting evening of entertainment as "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" continues the "HELLRAISER" series, featuring a fantastic lineup of special guests and vibrant discussions. This week, the show is set to deliver an unforgettable experience on Thursday, October 12th, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM PT (10:00 PM to 2:00 AM ET) on the Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.
Event Details:
- Show Title: "Bob Barth's One Night Stand"
- Date: Thursday, October 12th
- Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM - 2:00 AM ET
- Streaming Platform: Sheena's Jungle Room Stream
This week's lineup includes:
**Special Guest Director Lisa Portes:** Tune in to catch an exclusive interview with Director Lisa Portes, who has crafted a remarkable production of "QUIXOTE NUEVO." Lisa will share her insights into this captivating theatrical experience.
**SINGLES GOING STEADY:** The "HELLRAISER" series continues with more musical excitement, offering a unique blend of tunes and tracks that are ALL SINGLES!!
**WILCO at The Bellwether:** Full concert coverage of the renowned band WILCO as they deliver their signature sound.
**THE ZOMBIES at the Alex Theatre:** Just in time for the spooky season, enjoy the timeless music of THE ZOMBIES.
**THE LIFESPAN OF FACT at the Rubicon Theatre:** Take a journey up the coast to Ventura as we explore the Rubicon Theatre's production of "THE LIFESPAN OF FACT," a play with timely themes and extraordinary storytelling.
Listen to the show here: [WFMU Live Stream](https://wfmu.org/)
Join in the fun and interact here: [Show Playlist & Chat](https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/132808) (Click "Pop-up" to listen)
If you miss it LIVE (and you really shouldn't) catch it & all the archived shows here: [Archived Shows](https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1)
Bob Barth and his guests promise a dynamic and engaging night of entertainment, with thought-provoking discussions, captivating music, and inspiring theater experiences.
For more information about "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" and upcoming episodes, please visit [Website URL].
